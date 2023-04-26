NHL playoffs first round, Game 5 (Series tied 2-2)
Kraken at Colorado Avalanche
6:30 p.m. | Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado
TV: ESPN, ROOT Sports | Radio: 93.3 KJR FM
NHL playoffs Kraken vs. Avalanche
Kraken prospect Tye Kartye appears likely to replace Jared McCann on top line
DENVER — Farmhand Tye Kartye skated with the Kraken on Wednesday morning and appeared poised to make his NHL debut in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche.
Kartye would play on the Kraken’s top line alongside Matty Beniers and Jordan Eberle, replacing Jared McCann, who was injured Monday in Game 4 on a late hit by Colorado’s Cale Makar.
Kartye led all rookie AHL scorers with 57 points this past season, scoring 28 goals and adding 29 assists with the Coachella Valley Firebirds after the Kraken signed him as an undrafted OHL free agent from the major junior level Soo Greyhounds. His addition to the top line would give the Kraken a 21-year-old left wing playing next to 20-year-old Beniers.
“I’m excited — I’m excited for him,” Beniers said after the team’s morning skate at Ball Arena before a pivotal game with this opening-round series tied 2-2. “I was at depth camp with him at the start of the year, so I got to know him there and he’s a pretty good guy. So it will be fun. He’s got fresh legs — that’s all I can think of. He’s a really good player.”
