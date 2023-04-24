NHL playoffs first round, Game 4 (Colorado leads series 2-1)
Kraken’s Morgan Geekie hopes for ‘dad strength’ in first game back after daughter’s birth
Gabby Geekie arrived just in time for puck drop.
Kraken forward Morgan Geekie was absent from Game 3 against the Colorado Avalanche for good reason — the best reason. He and wife Emma welcomed daughter Gabby at 6:58 p.m., 12 minutes before Stanley Cup playoff hockey made its modern-day Seattle debut. The new family of three had the game on in the background as Morgan and Emma called family members and told them about the new arrival.
Morgan said mom and baby were doing well. They came home from the hospital around dinner time Sunday.
In close playoff series, Kraken need to be ‘smart and cheat a little bit more’
A Kraken team seeking playoff answers before what’s shaping up as a must-win Monday night home game might start the search in its own-zone faceoff circles.
The Colorado Avalanche held the faceoff edge throughout the first three games of this best-of-seven series, but their dominance in the Kraken’s end was apparent in Game 3 and led to costly goals against the last two contests. Colorado won nine of 12 faceoffs in the Kraken’s end Saturday, the biggest a clean Alex Newhook win off Matty Beniers that led directly to a Cale Makar slap-shot goal.
“Honestly, if I’m going to be blunt, I think we’ve got to be smart and cheat a little bit more,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said during Sunday’s between-games media session in a series the Avs lead 2-1. “Colorado’s doing a better job than us of getting away with it in the dot. That gives them the advantage, so we have to do a better job of that.
Three thoughts on the Kraken’s Game 3 loss to the Avalanche
Here are three thoughts from the Kraken’s 6-4 loss to the Colorado Avalanche in Game 3 on Saturday night at Climate Pledge Arena.
Why has this series shifted?
Kate Shefte: From the Mile High City currently Letting Russ Cook — Let Nathan Eat.
They dipped in and out of Game 1, which the Kraken won, but the Avalanche bigs are scary again.
“Our game is to try things, be creative. Obviously, play smart, but we need to play with some swagger,” star center Nathan MacKinnon said Saturday. “We’ve definitely gotten that back.”
MacKinnon’s breakaway in the last minute of Game 3’s first period was one for the scrapbook. As soon as he took off, it was over. Cale Makar single-handedly brought the slap shot back into style to make it 3-1, slamming one under the crossbar. And Mikko Rantanen broke the 3-all tie, going on to score twice in the third.
Meanwhile, Seattle’s 40-goal scorer, Jared McCann, hasn’t found the net — not for lack of effort, see that penalty killing during Saturday’s second period — and until Matty Beniers scored the Kraken’s third goal Saturday, the top line hadn’t scored at all. The fourth line, which puts the punch in the Kraken’s signature depth, rarely saw the ice in Game 3. The word there was “reliability,” according to coach Dave Hakstol.
Kraken fans rise to occasion in Seattle’s NHL playoff debut, but Avalanche quiet roar
It was a party two years or a century-plus in the making, depending on how much of an homage one chooses to pay the Seattle Metropolitans. Suffice it to say the fans at Climate Pledge Arena arrived Saturday ready to bellow, and the Kraken provided them the requisite break-loose moment a mere six minutes into the game.
The roar was primal, the jubilation genuine, when Jaden Schwartz tipped home a shot from the point by Justin Schultz to become an instant trivia answer: First home playoff goal in Seattle Kraken history.
The night would end in ultimate disappointment for the Kraken — spiced by more short-lived euphoria — but at that moment, every manner of glory and triumph seemed possible.
