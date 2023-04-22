NHL playoffs first round, Game 3 (series tied 1-1)
Kraken vs. Colorado Avalanche
7 p.m. | Climate Pledge Arena | Seattle
TV: TBS, ROOT Sports | Radio: 93.3 KJR FM
Kraken notes: top-scoring line of Jared McCann, Matty Beniers and Jordan Eberle have been quiet
A notable scoresheet absence the first two games of the Kraken’s opening-round playoff series was their top-scoring line of Jared McCann, Matty Beniers and Jordan Eberle.
They’d managed a team-leading 84 goals and 190 points during the regular season but were blanked by Colorado through the first 120 minutes of play. Numbers from the Natural Stat Trick website also show the three at just a lone “high danger” chance by Eberle of the 24 generated team-wide at even strength.
It’s a big reason this opening round series, tied 1-1, was the NHL’s lowest scoring to date at just nine combined goals entering Saturday night’s Game 3 at Climate Pledge Arena.
“I think the chances are a lot more limited and harder to come by because it’s the playoffs,” Beniers said after Saturday’s morning skate. “We definitely could have a few (goals) right now, but they’re not going in yet.”
Yanni Gourde led the team with six “high-danger” chances by himself after two games, tied for second most by any player in these playoffs. Eeli Tolvanen is next closest with four, which isn’t surprising given the line with him, Gourde and Oliver Bjorkstrand has caused the most offensive damage in the series.
Home playoff debut will be an opportunity for Kraken on and off ice
These next 60 minutes of playoff hockey in front of their home fans won’t be a cure for everything ailing the Kraken on and off ice entering Game 3 of their opening round Stanley Cup playoff series.
But for a second-year franchise that stumbled through a worse than expected inaugural season, the do-over gift of home playoff games at Climate Pledge Arena this quickly afterward can’t be overstated. One of the biggest days of the year in Seattle sports will be headlined by a marquee Saturday night playoff hockey showdown against the defending Cup champion Colorado Avalanche within a fledgling NHL market long on passion but still learning the game’s intricacies.
And for a Kraken franchise seeking further inroads within that market, hosting the city’s first major professional hockey playoff game in 104 years is a great way to snag casual fans who sport the team’s merchandise all over town but don’t necessarily know much about the players wearing it.
Three thoughts on the Kraken’s Game 2 loss to the Avalanche
DENVER — Here are three thoughts from the Kraken’s Game 2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night.
Did the Kraken just blow this series?
Geoff Baker: There’s a very good chance they did. I thought coming in that they needed a split in Colorado, and, sure, they did that by playing their hearts out. Philipp Grubauer was fantastic both games. But it’s the way they split that concerns me. They were inches from going up 2-0 in the series and demoralizing the Avalanche, but instead they let the defending champions off the mat and woke the beast.
This is why teams don’t want to play reigning champs, especially one as good as Colorado. The Kraken owned them as well as any team can for the first four periods of a series. But when Yanni Gourde got in alone late in the first period of Game 2 and was stopped, I worried — heck, I even suggested it in our live game updates — it could be a turning point.
