NHL playoffs first round, Game 2 (Seattle up 1-0)
Kraken at Colorado Avalanche
6:30 p.m. | Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado
TV: ESPN, ROOT Sports | Radio: 93.3 KJR FM
Kraken among several teams to score surprising NHL playoff road wins
DENVER — An upstart Kraken bunch entered Thursday hoping to continue an NHL trend of dominance by visiting teams in these Stanley Cup playoffs.
Visiting teams, including the Kraken, won six of the eight Game 1 matchups — something that hadn’t happened since 2003 and had never occurred in the salary-cap era (since 2006).
And the Kraken stunning the Avalanche in Game 1 gave them a chance at a potentially huge edge heading back to Seattle, because only 20 teams in NHL history to lose their first two playoff games at home have overcome such a deficit in 105 best-of-seven playoff opportunities — a success rate of just 19%.
Kraken take it easy as they bask in playoff-opening win
DENVER — The Kraken stuck to the formula Wednesday and stayed off the ice, choosing to rest and recuperate the day after the franchise’s first playoff game. It was a 3-1 road victory against the Colorado Avalanche, who won the Central Division.
According to Hockey Reference, the Game 1 winner takes the series 68.3% of the time. Teams that go up 2-0 advance 86.4% of the time.
Kraken forward Alex Wennberg handed his team a 2-1 lead early in the second period and it led the rest of the game. The Avalanche leaned heavily on their top two lines as they pushed for a tying goal. They Kraken did a solid job of keeping them out of dangerous areas, blocked a total of 23 shots, cleared rebounds quickly and kept the area in front of Philipp Grubauer (34 saves) relatively clear.
Alternate captain Jordan Eberle liked the style of the game the Kraken pushed onto the 2022 Stanley Cup champions.
Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer has already flipped playoff narrative
DENVER — You just knew the mystical “hockey gods” would pull something Tuesday night after a Denver Post columnist suggested in a pre-series prediction that the hometown Avalanche would sweep the Kraken in three games.
This being a best-of-seven opening round, Post columnist Mark Kiszla wasn’t aiming for prediction accuracy more than making a rather pointed suggestion the Kraken don’t belong. In case you missed that part in his initial jab — it still takes four wins to capture a best-of-seven, not three — Kiszla followed by writing that the Kraken “will tap out early, begging for mercy, after a barrage of hat tricks by Nathan MacKinnon.”
Well, Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer had something to say about his team belonging in these playoffs and did his talking on the ice against his former club. MacKinnon failed to register even a third of a three-goal hat trick — never mind a barrage of them — and was held to a lone assist on the only puck Colorado put behind Grubauer all night in a 3-1 Kraken victory that has this town on edge heading into Thursday’s Game 2.
Three thoughts on Kraken’s Game 1 win against Avalanche
DENVER — Here are three thoughts from the Kraken’s Game 1 win over the Avalanche on Tuesday night.
What single item stood out most to you in Game 1?
Geoff Baker: The difference between the goalies. Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer has the playoff experience Avalanche netminder Alexandar Georgiev does not and it really showed at key moments.
Georgiev wasn’t horrible, but I really can’t remember him robbing anybody. He also needed to stop that unobstructed Alex Wennberg wrist shot for the second Kraken goal that put them ahead for good. Instead, he was out of position and flopping around like a fish that somebody forgot to finish off before sending it to Pike Place Market. Even then, he still could have stopped the puck but did not.
Grubauer was always in position. And he was anticipating where the puck was going to go, which was critical on some of those power play one-timers he kept stopping. But mainly, he upped his level of play and was locked-in and ready to make playoff-caliber saves. Georgiev was not. It was the difference in the game.
