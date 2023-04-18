NHL playoffs first round, Game 1
Seattle Kraken (WC1) at Colorado Avalanche (1)
7 p.m. | Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado
TV: ESPN, ROOT Sports | Radio: 93.3 KJR FM
Stanley Cup playoffs Kraken playoffs preview
What to watch for in Kraken’s playoff series vs. Avalanche — plus a prediction
DENVER — History won’t be entirely against the Kraken when opening their best-of-seven debut playoff series Tuesday night against the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche.
Reigning NHL champs have been eliminated in the first round the next spring eight times in the past 20 years and three times since 2016, the most recent being the St. Louis Blues in 2020. So a Kraken upset isn’t impossible, especially considering they won both games at Ball Arena this season and suffered their only loss to Colorado in overtime at home.
Still, the recent trend by Cup-winning teams has been slow-playing the regular season and peaking late — which the Avalanche did to near-perfection by losing only two regulation games their final five weeks and clinching the Central Division title the last possible day. And that means a Kraken team that’s gone three months without a regulation win over a playoff squad must consistently be at its finest if hoping to continue besting Colorado.
The keys to the Kraken shocking the NHL universe are obvious: Slow the Avalanche in the neutral zone and hope goalie Philipp Grubauer continues his standout play at his former home arena against the squad he left via free agency in 2021. Grubauer improved as the season progressed, a path that — with a few hiccups — largely mirrored his team’s performance.
Just started following the Kraken? Here’s how they got to the playoffs
Life got busy. The Seahawks were better than expected. Those 4 p.m. games on the East Coast were not conducive to your work schedule and after-school pickups. There’s no reason to feel bad about not tuning in to the Kraken’s playoff run until now.
Here’s your Seattle Kraken cheat sheet: A condensed history of how they got to the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs.
Here is what makes the NHL playoffs different from the regular season
Welcome, Seattle, to the NHL playoffs.
It will be louder. It will be more intense. Fans will stand, cheer, jeer, spill beer and grin from ear to ear. The hockey format, style, stakes and even rule enforcement change when the Stanley Cup is on the line.
“It’s two completely different games. The compete level just rises,” two-time champion and Kraken center Yanni Gourde said. “Every battle means so much. Every puck that you don’t chip in or chip out, sometimes they haunt you.”
Here are the things that change when the NHL playoffs begin.
Why Kraken are well-suited to open NHL playoffs on the road
Listen, all y’all, it’s a sabotage.
The Beastie Boys have screeched the Kraken onto the ice at Climate Pledge Arena with those words all season. The song wound up being a good fit for the Kraken, who rose from the bottom of the Western Conference to set records since the Original Six era (1967-68) for wins (44) and point improvement (28) by an expansion team from the first to second season.
They once looked like an easy win on others’ schedules, but it became clear that wasn’t the case. And though they might appear to be an easy out as a wild-card team, in the NHL playoffs for the first time, that could be an illusion as well.
The Kraken will be the lower seed and start the Stanley Cup playoffs on the road, and that suits them just fine. They’ve been significantly better on the road this season.
“I don’t know if it’s the underdog mentality of ‘We shouldn’t be as good,’ but we just kind of ramp it up for those games, knowing that we’re going to have to be at our best to beat the home team,” Kraken defenseman Carson Soucy said.
Kraken embark on first quest for Stanley Cup in playoffs where anything can happen
Kraken forward Jordan Eberle remembers being a teenage fan the first season of an NHL salary-cap era in which the Stanley Cup playoffs finally became democratized. He watched — riveted — as his favorite Edmonton Oilers missed winning the 2006 Cup Final against Carolina by a game.
Eberle later played for those same Oilers, then a New York Islanders squad that two years ago just missed a Cup Final berth. These playoffs are for North America’s oldest professional sports trophy — originally commissioned 130 years ago by Canadian governor general Lord Stanley of Preston for the country’s annual amateur champion — and Eberle, 32, argues that their modern version is the toughest anywhere.
A championship can be decided in any of four playoff rounds over a two-month slugfest in which regular-season records vanish and sheer will can prevail over star talent. That randomness is something Eberle hopes Kraken fans can embrace during their team’s first quest for Lord Stanley’s mug.
Kraken playoffs preview: Everything you need to know
Are you ready for NHL playoff hockey, Seattle?
In just their second season, the Kraken are headed to the Stanley Cup playoffs — and anything can happen.
The Kraken make their playoff debut in a first-round matchup against the defending champion Avalanche in Colorado on Tuesday night, and playoff hockey comes to Climate Pledge Arena for Game 3 on Saturday.
Whether you’ve been a Kraken die-hard from Day 1 or are shamelessly jumping on the bandwagon for what some call the most intense, exciting and agonizing postseason tournament in sports, we’ve got you covered.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Kraken’s first trip to the NHL playoffs before Game 1.
