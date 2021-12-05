Yanni Gourde called it maturity. Dave Hakstol called it playing a more complete game.

Either way, there’s been something different about the way the Kraken have handled third periods in the last six-game stretch compared to the one before, and even before that.

Seattle still had to weather a storm in Friday’s win over the Oilers, with Philipp Grubauer making 29 saves. The Kraken survived the onslaught with Adam Larsson in the penalty box and the Oilers double shifting Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

“They had a hell of a push in the third,” Hakstol said after that game. “That’s going to happen. … They were going to have a push from them, but our guys handled that well in order to close out the game.”

But, unlike in other instances this season, the Kraken didn’t give up the equalizer. Colin Blackwell said it after the game; that’s a game that earlier on, they very well might have lost.

Instead, as the Kraken try to climb back up the standings with points in their past four games and wins in five of their past seven, the way they’ve closed games out has been a noticeable improvement.

“We’re a much more mature group right now,” said Gourde, who scored 49 seconds into the game with the Oilers. “I think we’re making better decisions, we know what to do and we’re confident in our group. We got to keep pushing, the only way to win games in this league is playing a full 60.”

There was the survival in Nashville in just the second game of the season where the Kraken narrowly survived the Predators late attack, a frame where the Kraken earned just one shot on net. After that one, Hakstol cited nerves for the team seeking their first win.

They gave up a third-period lead to lose in overtime to Columbus a game later. They lost a third-period lead in the home opener with Vancouver, had bad third periods that led to losses in Arizona and Vegas, and from there, it snowballed.

Something shifted at some point to allow the Kraken to not only avoid losing another lead, but holding down one of the best offenses in the league in Edmonton. Even though the Oilers held the puck the majority of that time, with their goalie pulled for a 6-on-4, they only got three shot attempts off in those final 90 seconds.

“We had a couple of chances to get it out and they kept it in, and we still weathered their storm,” Colin Blackwell said. “That’s what it takes, sacrifice, and a lot of guys are sacrificing their bodies there to get the win. And that’s what you love to see, guys on the bench jumping up and showing support to each other.”

Part of it is Grubauer is sharper than he was a month ago; another element, in the recent winning, the Kraken have a newfound assurance in themselves. They know where each other is going to be. The systems are doing what they are supposed to do. And now they’re beating teams above their alleged weight class.

When Hakstol has preached a full 60 minutes, that’s what he’s been talking about; yes, slow starts have buried the Kraken at times before they even get a chance to get into a game, but the ability to finish has proven the most valuable.

“I think we’re at the point where we know what it takes and you’d much rather defend in the o-zone than the d-zone,” Gourde said. “So when it comes down to that, yeah, we talked about it, we want to play in the o-zone and don’t want to change the way we play (in the third period) because obviously it worked for 40 minutes.”

Jaden Schwartz and Jordan Eberle practiced Sunday afternoon. Chris Driedger worked with goalie coach Andrew Allen ahead of the session and appeared to be moving well. Mark Giordano is eligible to come off the COVID-19 protocol list Monday. Things are going to keep getting better for the Kraken, and they’re putting themselves in a position to reap those benefits.

Both Schwartz and Eberle, along with Calle Jarnkrok, are day-to-day with a possibility to return Monday against the Penguins. Either way, the Kraken identity — including finishing games the right way — has now transcended their top scorers even.