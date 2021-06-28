With the Kraken’s planned American Hockey League affiliate near Palm Springs, California, delayed until next year, the team on Monday announced a temporary arrangement on the opposite coast in North Carolina.

What the Kraken will lack in immediate proximity is partially made up for in familiarity as the temporary affiliate Charlotte Checkers served as the AHL feeder squad for the Carolina Hurricanes back when Ron Francis was that team’s GM. Much of his new Kraken management team, including assistant GM Ricky Olczyk and amateur scouting director Robert Kron, has already worked extensively with the Checkers’ current management group.

The current deal sees the Kraken partnering with the Florida Panthers, in which Francis will supply between eight and 12 players to the Charlotte squad. Some of those players will be chosen in the July 21 expansion draft with others likely coming from the NHL entry draft July 23-24.

“We are obviously familiar with (CEO and owner) Michael Kahn and the Charlotte Checkers as well as the area,” Francis said in a release. “This agreement helps ensure we can loan all of our prospects to one place rather than multiple locations. We would like to thank both Charlotte and the Florida Panthers for their cooperation to make this happen.”

Construction on the Coachella Valley arena site near Palm Springs had been delayed after it was initially moved from a downtown location. Crews broke ground on the site this month after bureaucratic delays and opposition to the project from some community groups.

This story will be updated.