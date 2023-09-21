Kraken veteran Jordan Eberle stepped off the ice Thursday after a spirited morning scrimmage to open training camp and talked about his team needing to be competitive right away.

Eberle, who scored a goal in the scrimmage while paired on a line with Matty Beniers and Jared McCann, is still miffed about coming within a victory of the Western Conference Final last May after losing Game 7 to the Dallas Stars in their second-round series. But he cautioned that even getting back to the playoffs won’t be easy, with every team now taking notice of what the Kraken have already accomplished.

“Last year, we surprised a lot of teams,” Eberle said. “But I’m sure that’s not going to be the case this year. I think people know that we’re a 100-point team and have the capability of getting back to that. So, I think we’ve built a great foundation, and now it’s just a matter of pushing the envelope this year.”

And push it the Kraken did on Day 1 of camp, as 59 players — a number that will drop 60% over the next few weeks — engaged in heated drills and two separate scrimmages during morning and afternoon sessions. Eberle would like to see the Kraken tighten up a bit more defensively and improve special teams. But he doesn’t see why they can’t return to the playoffs, so long as they put in “the work and the effort” it will take amid heightened expectations.

“I think the expectation is different,” Eberle said. “I think we set the bar, and now we have to exceed that. It’s what winning teams do.”

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said after the workouts ended that he avoided putting any long-term goals in front of players, wanting them to focus mainly on early competitiveness with preseason games looming Monday.

“One of the things we talked about was making sure the competitiveness gets back to where it needs to be right away,” Hakstol said. “It might not look all that clean. It might not look pretty at times. But we want to put a couple of days of camp together where there are scrimmages involved in order to help that process.”

There’s a method to Hakstol’s plan: His team has a very tough early schedule against playoff-caliber squads. The Kraken open the season Oct. 10 against the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights and play their home opener Oct. 17 against a Colorado squad they beat in the opening round of the playoffs. Also on the early slate are two games against Eastern Conference finalist Carolina, and one each vs. Florida (which lost to Vegas in the Cup final), Tampa Bay and the New York Rangers, all of whom were playoff teams last season.

And that’s just in the final three weeks of October.

Those seven games against playoff squads in their first 10 contests — along with road affairs at Detroit, Nashville and St. Louis — could wind up burying the Kraken in a tough Pacific Division by November if they aren’t at their best.

“It’s making sure we’re ready for the starter’s gun here,” Hakstol said. “Just naturally pick up where you left off. You have to work to get back to that point, and I’m confident our group will do that. We’ll do that work over the short term the next couple of weeks, and then you get right back into it.”

The Kraken would love to automatically just pick up at the level they finished in May, when they barely lost to the Stars after upsetting the Avalanche in seven games. But it’s now four months later after a long summer layoff, which explains some of the frustration Eberle and others felt about not finishing the job last spring.

McCann said he didn’t think the Kraken were taken seriously by opponents early on in their second campaign. But he feels the respect grew throughout the season, especially when the Kraken peaked in the playoffs.

And he knows repeating those playoff exploits won’t be easy.

“We’re not going to surprise anybody,” he said. “We’re going to be taken very seriously by a lot of teams. We need to realize that and be ready to come out and play with some swagger.”

McCann insisted he isn’t interested in setting individual benchmarks, though if he comes close to repeating his career-high, 40-goal season, that would clearly help the Kraken return to the playoffs. He said it will likely take time at camp for some of the team’s young prospect hopefuls and even veteran free-agent pickups to adapt to Hakstol’s “fast” and physically demanding system in which players are constantly moving their feet.

But he likes what he’s seen so far.

“I feel like our competitiveness — just watching the speed of the [scrimmage] game out there right now — is pretty high,” McCann said.

His sentiments were echoed by Beniers, who enters his sophomore NHL season after his Calder Trophy win as the league’s top rookie. Beniers remembers the competitiveness and intensity the Kraken showed early in camp a year ago — wanting to improve upon a dismal expansion campaign — and how that energy fed into their eventual playoff season.

And he knows that needs to continue. After all, he said, the goals for this coming season are no less lofty than prior ones.

“Obviously, making the playoffs and hopefully pushing past where we were,” Beniers said. “That was our goal last year. And I don’t think that’s changing this year.”