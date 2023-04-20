DENVER — An upstart Kraken bunch entered Thursday hoping to continue an NHL trend of dominance by visiting teams in these Stanley Cup playoffs.

Visiting teams, including the Kraken, won six of the eight Game 1 matchups — something that hadn’t happened since 2003 and had never occurred in the salary-cap era (since 2006).

And the Kraken stunning the Avalanche in Game 1 gave them a chance at a potentially huge edge heading back to Seattle, because only 20 teams in NHL history to lose their first two playoff games at home have overcome such a deficit in 105 best-of-seven playoff opportunities — a success rate of just 19%.

But Kraken forward Oliver Bjorkstrand on Thursday wasn’t reading too much into that statistic, having had opening-round series in consecutive years in which his Columbus Blue Jackets went up 2-0 on the road only to experience very different end results.

Many remember those Blue Jackets winning the first two games in Tampa Bay and sweeping the Presidents Trophy-winning Lightning in 2019, but few remember the previous spring when they let eventual champion Washington off the hook after taking the first two contests on the road.

“That year we led 2-0 and lost four in a row,” said Bjorkstrand, whose team was close to winning Game 3 for a 3-0 series lead, only to lose in double-overtime. “So it can go the other way pretty fast. You can’t think that way. You just have to keep on playing and doing what you do well.”

Bjorkstrand was unsure whether there’s more pressure on Colorado and less on the Kraken now that they’ve earned a needed road split. The Avalanche were certainly hearing all about their Game 1 loss on local sports radio and online since Tuesday night, with some pundits questioning whether they match up poorly against the Kraken.

“I don’t know,” said Bjorkstrand, whose team has gone 4-0-1 against Colorado in regular season and playoff action since April 2022. “We have our game plan, and we’ve got to execute it. It takes four lines, and if we do that I like our chances.”

During his winning Columbus playoff experience in beating Tampa Bay, Bjorkstrand said the Blue Jackets stayed focused on the task ahead each night they played and not on the overall series score — remembering how quickly things had gone downhill against the Capitals the previous year.

“We just believed in our team and what we had to do,” he said. “We had a game plan, and we executed it. We knew it was making it hard for them, so we just kind of went with it.”

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said after Tuesday’s morning skate that he wasn’t sure how the Game 1 result would impact either team entering Game 2.

“Every series is a little bit different, and we’re really early in the series,” Hakstol said. “We got Game 1. And I don’t really know that there’s a monumental shift either way.”

Hakstol said after Game 1 that he doesn’t believe momentum carries over from game to game in the playoffs.

“There are different mentalities after winning and losing, and you have to understand that,” he said Thursday. “You have to prepare for that and react to that. Beyond that, we have to be ready to build a win tonight. And you have to do that from shift to shift. That’s where your momentum comes from tonight. It comes from the start of this hockey game and what you do from there.”

Spicing up the wing

Kraken forward Morgan Geekie, who scored his first playoff goal in the third period of Game 1, said Thursday he’s still adjusting to his recent conversion from fourth line center to a second line right wing alongside Jaden Schwartz and Alex Wennberg.

“This is my first time ever playing the wing anywhere,” Geekie said with a chuckle.

Geekie said the biggest difference is not being confined to the middle of the ice and having to play a more physical game, because he’ll often be the first forward into the opposing zone.

“I forget that I’m 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds,” Geekie said. “You get used to playing a game one way and you forget that you can do some things.”

Potential Avs adjustments

In a series hole after Tuesday’s outing, the Avalanche speculation began — would they separate their star forwards?

Center Nathan MacKinnon, who finished fifth in the NHL with 111 points, and right winger Mikko Rantanen, whose 55 goals were good for third in the league, are longtime collaborators on Colorado’s top line. Gabriel Landeskog is usually on the opposite wing of one of the league’s most potent trios.

Landeskog is also the first one shuffled off that line when the Avalanche are struggling to score. But he’s injured and out for the playoffs. So even though MacKinnon and Rantanen combined for Colorado’s only goal Tuesday, Rantanen could be moved and tasked with sparking another line.

In other words: Colorado could seek greater line “depth” — usually the first word used to compliment the Kraken. Avalanche coach Jared Bednar didn’t tip his hand when asked about possible adjustments to the Kraken’s play.

“It was exactly what we expected from them, to be honest,” he said of the Kraken.

Hakstol appeared nonplussed when asked about Colorado making such a Game 2 shake-up.

“It’s not going to change a whole lot of our rhythm,” Hakstol said. “We’ll see what they do. We’ll read that throughout the hockey game.

“I don’t spend a lot of time predicting what’s going to come. We’ll see what comes. We’ll be ready to react in any way that we need to.”

Driedger checks in

The Kraken have a familiar face helping out in net.

Seattle recalled Chris Driedger, and he served as the Kraken’s third goalie at Thursday’s morning skate. He and Martin Jones kicked away shots while Philipp Grubauer headed back to the locker room, as the starting goaltender almost always does.

Driedger, 28, cleared waivers and was reassigned to the Coachella Valley Firebirds (AHL) in late February to get in some game action after recovering from surgery to repair his torn right ACL. He appeared in 14 games for the Firebirds with a 2.61 goals-against average, .908 save percentage and a shutout. Due to the knee injury, the Kraken’s former backup goalie hasn’t appeared in an NHL game this season.

Without making his NHL debut, Tye Kartye was reassigned to Coachella Valley. He flew directly to Palm Springs and was in the starting lineup for the Firebirds’ first-ever playoff game Wednesday.

Kartye was recalled Monday and took part in Tuesday’s Kraken morning skate, presumably in case Daniel Sprong was unable to assume his usual spot on the fourth line. Sprong had missed multiple practices due to an undisclosed concern, and Hakstol indicated he was a gameday decision. But Sprong dressed and played 7:37 in Game 1.

Joey Daccord made 45 saves in the Firebirds’ 5-1 home win over the Tucson Roadrunners to open the postseason. Christopher Gibson was his backup.