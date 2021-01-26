A major part of how millions of fans will watch the Seattle Kraken is complete, with Mariners-owned ROOT Sports agreeing to a multiyear partnership that will see about 75 of the NHL expansion team’s games broadcast annually by the regional sports network.

In addition, the Kraken has hired NBC Sports commentator John Forslund as its television play-by-play man for all ROOT Sports games. Forslund until last season worked Carolina Hurricanes TV and radio broadcasts for decades after joining the organization in 1991 when it was the Hartford Whalers.

The Kraken become the second major Seattle sports team with the majority of games carried by ROOT Sports, which will pay an undisclosed annual rights fee to the NHL club. The network also serves as home to the Mariners and Portland Trail Blazers.

“We have tried at every turn to do things right on behalf of our fans,” Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke said in an interview Tuesday. “Our fans will now be able to see games over a vast territory, in sports bars other commercial establishments. And they’ll get to hear a guy in John (Forslund) who’s at the top of his class in play by play.”

The rest of the TV broadcast crew has yet to be announced. The Kraken had previously announced the hiring of Everett Fitzhugh — the first Black play-by-play broadcaster with an NHL team — who is expected to handle radio and some TV responsibilities.

“It is an honor to join the Seattle Kraken as their inaugural television voice,” Forslund, whose five-year Kraken deal allows him to continue calling some NBC games, said in a team statement. “I am looking forward to reuniting with (Kraken general manager) Ron Francis and working alongside Everett Fitzhugh. Throughout my career I have cherished my connection with fans. To get the chance to create that bond and tell the Kraken story from day one is a magnificent opportunity. I would like to thank the Seattle Kraken for this chance.”

ROOT Sports is majority owned by the Mariners in a partnership with AT&T. The head of AT&T Sports, Patrick Crumb, lives in the Seattle area and was instrumental in launching Vegas Golden Knights broadcasts for that expansion team in 2017.