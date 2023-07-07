The Kraken continued to restock fourth-line options Friday, agreeing to terms with veteran forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, 38, on a one-year contract ($775K AAV).

Born in Le Blanc-Mesnil, France, Bellemare has enjoyed a late-starting but successful career. He’s played nine seasons in the NHL, not making his league debut until 2014 at age 29. He moved through multiple European leagues, playing in both France and Sweden, before getting a chance with the Philadelphia Flyers.

He was only the ninth player born in France to reach the NHL at the time. He went on to break Antoine Roussel’s league record for most games played by a Frenchman with his 608th career game Dec. 1.

He was a member of the Colorado Avalanche with Andre Burakovsky and Philipp Grubauer and played for Kraken coach Dave Hakstol for two seasons (2015-17) in Philadelphia. He has appeared in the Stanley Cup Final twice, with the Vegas Golden Knights (2018) and Tampa Bay Lightning (2022), but his teams lost both times.

“Pierre-Edouard is a hard-working, defensive-minded forward,” Seattle Kraken general manager Ron Francis said in a team release. “He is effective in the faceoff dot and brings valuable veteran experience. We’re happy to welcome him to Seattle.”

As Francis referenced, Bellemare adds a sorely needed steady hand in the faceoff circle, a place where Seattle struggled last season. The Kraken lost one of their best faceoff men, Morgan Geekie, in free agency.

Bellemare has won 51.4% of his career draws. Last season he won 52.3%, third among Tampa Bay players who took at least 500. It was the sixth straight season in which he won at least half. No one on the Kraken reached 50% in 2022-23.

Bellemare is also a trusted penalty killer and led all Lightning forwards with an average of 2:17 shorthanded time per game. He had 13 points (four goals) in 73 regular-season games, his second campaign with Tampa Bay.

He’s the oldest player on the Kraken roster and the only one born in the 1980s. He could wind up playing alongside a rookie who’s around 15 years his junior, as several prospects are expected to get a look in training camp.

