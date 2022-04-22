St. PAUL, Minn. – Kraken draft pick Ryker Evans has signed a three-year entry level contract and there’s a chance he’ll make his professional debut this spring with the team’s American Hockey League affiliate.

Evans just finished his final junior season with the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League, but missed several of the team’s final games after jamming his wrist. He got into the team’s final game for a few shifts – more of a courtesy for it being his WHL finale – but the Kraken will have doctors take a look at him in Seattle before any AHL decision is made.

“He missed the last couple of weeks but the MRI showed everything is clean,” Kraken general manager Ron Francis said Friday. “So, I want to get him in and get our docs to have a look. They looked at the MRIs but I want them to get their hands on his wrist and then we’ll go from there.”

If everything checks out, then Evans, 20, the team’s second round, 35th overall pick from last summer’s NHL entry draft, would sign a tryout deal allowing him to make his pro debut this spring with the AHL affiliate in Charlotte, North Carolina during upcoming playoffs.

Unlike No. 2 overall pick Matty Beniers, who joined the Kraken last week, Evans won’t get to “burn” the first year of his three-year NHL entry deal this spring. Evans’ contract won’t start until next fall, when he’ll be invited to training camp with the Kraken. I Beniers’ case, the two-plus weeks he’s playing this month will count as the first of his three NHL seasons towards restricted free agency.

Evans set personal scoring records with the Pats this past season, notching 14 goals and 47 assists – tied for seventh among WHL defensemen – and made the second all-star team. The Calgary, Alberta native is widely viewed as the type of puck-moving defender the Kraken need, having lost one in Mark Giordano and with the team now heavily relying on Vince Dunn in that regard.

Evans, long viewed as undersized for his position, was one of the biggest surprises in the draft going as high as he did. Most projections had him going in the fourth round or lower, though Kraken scouts were said to be united behind the pick.

Francis can’t guarantee Evans would get playing time in Charlotte, but said he’d at least benefit from practicing around pro players.

While it’s possible Evans will make the Kraken out of camp this September, for now the likelihood is he’d start with the team’s new upcoming AHL affiliate in Coachella Valley, California.

“We can’t make that decision today,” Francis said. “It depends what he does this summer, how he plays in camp and with the exhibition games. If he earns a spot with the big club, then he does. And if he doesn’t, then he’ll start in Coachella.”

…Kraken center Yanni Gourde was among many NHL players past and present Friday paying tribute to Hall of Fame winger Guy Lafleur, who died at age 70 after a bout with lung cancer. Gourde grew up in the province of Quebec, where Lafleur was revered first as a junior star with the Quebec Remparts and then as arguably the NHL’s most dynamic player of the late 1970s with a Montreal Canadiens dynasty that captured four consecutive Stanley Cup titles.

Lafleur, who won five Cups overall, was the first NHL player to score at least 50 goals and 100 points in six consecutive seasons. He won the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL’s top scorer three times and twice captured the Hart Trophy as league MVP.

His death comes just a week after New York Islanders legend and fellow Quebec native Mike Bossy passed away from lung cancer at age 65. Lafleur abruptly retired from Montreal during the 1984 season at age 33 after a dispute over playing time, then famously returned in 1988-89 for a season with the New York Rangers and two more with the Quebec Nordiques.

Though Gourde was too young to have seen Lafleur play, he was well aware of how the winger’s status transcended generations of hockey fans throughout his home province.

“He’s a huge legend in Quebec,” Gourde said Friday after his team’s morning skate. “His career was phenomenal, but I think just as a man and a human being he was so great. I had a chance to meet him once at his restaurant when I was a young kid. So, it was great memories. Like I said, he was a legend in Montreal, both on the ice and off the ice.”