With the expansion draft just two weeks away, the Kraken moved Monday to fill-out its coaching staff in critical areas related to scoring goals and preventing them.

The team hired Paul McFarland, 35, a former Toronto Maple Leafs assistant alongside new Kraken coach Dave Hakstol, to work with the forwards and power-play unit. Also, Jay Leach, 41, a former coach with Providence of the American Hockey League, has been brought in to work with the Kraken’s defensemen.

“We’re very excited to add two talented hockey minds in Paul and Jay to our inaugural staff,” Hakstol said in a statement.

“Paul’s work ethic and ability to communicate with players to give them the tools to be at their best, along with Jay’s leadership and ability to coach and develop NHL talent, will be great additions to our team.”

McFarland and Hakstol worked together as Maple Leafs assistants during the team’s tumultuous 2019-20 season, first under coach Mike Babcock and then his replacement, Sheldon Keefe. The Leafs finished fifth overall in power-play efficiency that season.

“Anytime you work with somebody with the schedule demands of the NHL, you get to know that person,” McFarland, whose playing career topped out with Acadia University in Nova Scotia, said in the statement. “Dave and I got along great. I look forward to working with Dave again, plus Jay and the rest of the staff.”

The previous season, his second of two as a Florida Panthers assistant, that team’s power-play was second overall in the 31-team league.

Former NHL defenseman Leach appeared in 70 career games with five teams. In four seasons coaching Providence, the Boston Bruins’ AHL affiliate, Leach amassed a 136-77-26 record, made the playoffs each year and helped develop top defensemen Charlie McAvoy, Jeremy Lauzon, Connor Clifton and center Trent Frederic for the parent club.

“I have to say the biggest reason for making the move is working with Dave, who stands for integrity of playing the game the right way,” Leach said in the statement.

On coaching, he added: “I think it shows a love for the game. I have met so many people along the way who have helped me understand the relationships needed to be a successful hockey team.”

Hakstol was named the Kraken’s first coach just less than two weeks ago and pledged to move quickly on assistants as the team prepares for the July 21 NHL expansion draft. The Kraken will select one player from each of the league’s 30 teams with the exception of the Vegas Golden Knights — who are exempt.