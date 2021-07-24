Kraken general manager Ron Francis on Saturday pulled out his first surprise of the NHL draft, taking Regina Pats defenseman Ryker Evans with his second-round selection.

The Kraken has the third pick of each of the final six rounds after using its No. 2 overall selection Friday on University of Michigan center Matty Beniers, a move most pundits saw coming. But few expected Evans, 19, a 5-foot-11, 181-pound left-handed shooter who led all Western Hockey League blue-liners with 25 assists in 24 games last season, to go anywhere near as high as 35th overall.

“It should be exciting to get started with this brand new franchise,” Evans said. “A beautiful city. Playing there against the Seattle Thunderbirds, they’ve got some of the best fans in the league. Just knowing that, I’m excited.”

With its third-round pick, the Kraken took center Ryan Winterton, 18, of the Ontario Hockey League’s Hamilton Bulldogs.

Though there’s some debate over whether Beniers will return to school or start his career with the Kraken this fall, none of the prospects taken Saturday is expected to debut in the NHL right away, and some might never make it. Evans being a year older than most draft selections makes it likely he could help fill out the Kraken’s American Hockey League roster.

Evans, a strong skater and puck mover, said he used some of the COVID-19 layoff to better his skills and thought it helped him during the WHL’s pandemic-shorted season.

“I was able to work on a lot of things that you never really get to work on during the season,” he said. “And that just allowed my confidence and my belief in my abilities to skyrocket. And the help from my teammates and all the others just kind of contributed to the successes.”

It looks very much like the Kraken’s analytics staff played an outsized role in picking Evans, who projected no higher than a mid-third round selection on most pundits’ pre-draft boards. NHL Central Scouting ranked him only 192nd on its list of North American skaters, projecting him for the late sixth round.

Many draft prognosticators tend to look down on overage players in major junior hockey — the assumption being that something must be off if a player isn’t good enough to be taken at age 18. Also, the lack of playing time for draft-eligible prospects given league schedules reduced or cancelled outright due to COVID-19 precautions has complicated the projection process and made it difficult to effectively evaluate and rank players.

But Swiss defenseman Janis Moser, 21, who actually got passed over the last three drafts, also became a second-round pick Saturday when the Arizona Coyotes took him 60th overall.

And Evans plays a mature style of game, which clearly appealed to the Kraken’s front office.

He displays patience in the defensive zone and doesn’t panic when pressured, using the boards and outlet passes to teammates as an escape valve. His above-average passing ability and strong puck carrying also allowed the Pats to make quick transitions from defense to offense.

“I definitely think skating’s my strong suit so I like to play with speed, definitely, taking it (the puck) up into the (offensive) zone,” Evans said. “Creating those give-and-go’s and odd-man rushes is something that I contribute with my game.”

Francis came out of Wednesday’s expansion draft looking short on premium players at forward. Some of that should be remedied by trades and the coming start of the free-agency period, but the entry-draft selections — starting with Beniers — could also provide a valuable future stockpile.

Right before Evans was selected, the Anaheim Ducks reached out for the first prospect taken from local junior teams, taking Everett Silvertips defenseman Olen Zellweger with the 34th overall pick. Zellweger, 18, an Alberta native, turned in a fantastic showing for Canada’s gold-medal squad at the recent IIHF World Under-18 Championship in Frisco, Texas, logging a goal and seven assists.