By

Are you ready for NHL playoff hockey, Seattle?

In just their second season, the Kraken are headed to the Stanley Cup playoffs — and anything can happen.

The Kraken make their playoff debut in a first-round matchup against the defending champion Avalanche in Colorado on Tuesday night, and playoff hockey comes to Climate Pledge Arena for Game 3 on Saturday.

Whether you’ve been a Kraken die-hard from Day 1 or are shamelessly jumping on the bandwagon for what some call the most intense, exciting and agonizing postseason tournament in sports, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Kraken’s first trip to the NHL playoffs before Game 1.

↓ SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE ↓

Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews watch as a puck careens into the boards during the third period. 222787

What to watch for in the Kraken’s playoff series vs. the Avalanche — plus Geoff Baker’s prediction

What to know about the Kraken’s first-round playoff series vs. the Avalanche, which begins Tuesday night. Plus, reporter Geoff Baker’s prediction.

Fans cheer after Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann scored a short handed goal during the first period. 223406

Ready to get on the Kraken bandwagon? Here’s a cheat sheet

Catch up on Year 2 of the Seattle Kraken with this condensed history of how they got to the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn celebrates his overtime goal against the San Jose Sharks in an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

How to watch the Kraken at Avalanche in Game 1 of their playoff series

The Kraken play their first playoff game Tuesday night at the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche.

Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle celebrates after scoring in overtime during the team’s NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Seattle. The Kraken won 3-2. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond) WAJR106 WAJR106

Kraken have proved they can score with any NHL team, but can they earn playoff wins?

The Kraken made a big jump in scoring from their inaugural season to this campaign, but they haven’t done much winning against playoff-caliber teams since mid-January.

Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle controls the puck in front of the Coyote goal during the first period. 223406

Kraken embark on first quest for Stanley Cup in playoffs where anything can happen

A title can be decided in any of four NHL playoff rounds over a two-month slugfest in which regular-season records vanish and sheer will can trump talent.

San Jose Sharks center Michael Eyssimont, right, reaches for the puck next to Seattle Kraken center Alex Wennberg during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) SJA105 SJA105

For Alex Wennberg, pass preference ‘a gift and a curse,’ but helped get Kraken to NHL playoffs

Some members of the Kraken think Alex Wennberg should shoot more, but the forward is content to feed his teammates with pinpoint passing.

Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes with teammates along the bench during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, April 10, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. The Kraken won 4-1. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) AZRF111 AZRF111

Kraken will open vs. Avalanche in the NHL playoffs. Here’s what you need to know

The Kraken will face the defending Stanley Cup champions in the first round of the NHL playoffs. Games 1 and 2 will be held in Colorado, with Games 3 and 4 at Climate Pledge Arena.

The inaugural season of the Seattle Kraken is about to get underway. Coach Dave Hakstol, left, and GM Ron Francis. Goalie Philipp Grubauer, coach Dan Hakstol, and General Manager Ron Francis. Photographed Tuesday, September 21, 2021 218261

Even GM Ron Francis is surprised by Kraken’s level of success in Year 2

General manager Ron Francis knew swift improvement was necessary in the Kraken’s second season, but it was hard to envision it would be this drastic.

Illustration by Rich Boudet / The Seattle Times

Here is what makes the NHL playoffs different from the regular season

The hockey format, style, stakes and even rule enforcement change when the Stanley Cup is on the line during the NHL playoffs. Here’s what to know.

Seattle Times sports staff

Most Read Sports Stories