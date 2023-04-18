Are you ready for NHL playoff hockey, Seattle?

In just their second season, the Kraken are headed to the Stanley Cup playoffs — and anything can happen.

The Kraken make their playoff debut in a first-round matchup against the defending champion Avalanche in Colorado on Tuesday night, and playoff hockey comes to Climate Pledge Arena for Game 3 on Saturday.

Whether you’ve been a Kraken die-hard from Day 1 or are shamelessly jumping on the bandwagon for what some call the most intense, exciting and agonizing postseason tournament in sports, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Kraken’s first trip to the NHL playoffs before Game 1.

↓ SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE ↓