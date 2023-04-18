Are you ready for NHL playoff hockey, Seattle?
In just their second season, the Kraken are headed to the Stanley Cup playoffs — and anything can happen.
The Kraken make their playoff debut in a first-round matchup against the defending champion Avalanche in Colorado on Tuesday night, and playoff hockey comes to Climate Pledge Arena for Game 3 on Saturday.
Whether you’ve been a Kraken die-hard from Day 1 or are shamelessly jumping on the bandwagon for what some call the most intense, exciting and agonizing postseason tournament in sports, we’ve got you covered.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Kraken’s first trip to the NHL playoffs before Game 1.
What to watch for in the Kraken’s playoff series vs. the Avalanche — plus Geoff Baker’s prediction
What to know about the Kraken’s first-round playoff series vs. the Avalanche, which begins Tuesday night. Plus, reporter Geoff Baker’s prediction.
Ready to get on the Kraken bandwagon? Here’s a cheat sheet
Catch up on Year 2 of the Seattle Kraken with this condensed history of how they got to the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs.
How to watch the Kraken at Avalanche in Game 1 of their playoff series
The Kraken play their first playoff game Tuesday night at the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche.
Kraken have proved they can score with any NHL team, but can they earn playoff wins?
The Kraken made a big jump in scoring from their inaugural season to this campaign, but they haven’t done much winning against playoff-caliber teams since mid-January.
Kraken embark on first quest for Stanley Cup in playoffs where anything can happen
A title can be decided in any of four NHL playoff rounds over a two-month slugfest in which regular-season records vanish and sheer will can trump talent.
For Alex Wennberg, pass preference ‘a gift and a curse,’ but helped get Kraken to NHL playoffs
Some members of the Kraken think Alex Wennberg should shoot more, but the forward is content to feed his teammates with pinpoint passing.
Kraken will open vs. Avalanche in the NHL playoffs. Here’s what you need to know
The Kraken will face the defending Stanley Cup champions in the first round of the NHL playoffs. Games 1 and 2 will be held in Colorado, with Games 3 and 4 at Climate Pledge Arena.
Even GM Ron Francis is surprised by Kraken’s level of success in Year 2
General manager Ron Francis knew swift improvement was necessary in the Kraken’s second season, but it was hard to envision it would be this drastic.
Here is what makes the NHL playoffs different from the regular season
The hockey format, style, stakes and even rule enforcement change when the Stanley Cup is on the line during the NHL playoffs. Here’s what to know.
