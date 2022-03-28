LOS ANGELES — Kraken forward Kole Lind has already shown off more than just the offensive aspect of his game during what amounts to an extended audition for next season’s team.

Lind as of Monday had notched a couple of assists in two games with the Kraken since being called up from the AHL after last week’s trade deadline. But Saturday night, he also went after Los Angeles Kings defenseman Quinton Byfield after the 6-foot-5, 220-pounder sent Kraken leading scorer Jared McCann crashing off-balance into the boards.

Morgan Geekie had initially retaliated by cross checking Byfield before Lind — giving away 4 inches and 40 pounds in size — came charging in to give the defender a hard shove. Players and officials intervened before a fight could break out.

“Obviously, he’s one of the premier players for us here,” Lind said of McCann. “I’m going to do whatever I can to stick up for my teammates. I don’t know what the exact numbers were in the American (Hockey) League this year, but I had over 100 penalty minutes so I can hold my own if I need to.

“And obviously, I’m going to stand up for my teammates. Especially one of our best players for sure.”

The 6-foot-1, 178-pound Lind had 106 penalty minutes to go with his 17 goals and 18 assists in 46 games with the AHL Charlotte Checkers. No other Kraken players on the ice went after Byfield following the hit, which left McCann slow to get up.

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol was asked following Monday’s morning skate what he felt about his players’ response.

“That should be an absolute team response there,” Hakstol said. “You asked it directly, I’ll answer it directly. We’ve had some great responses this year. We’ve had some disappointing responses. So, as you build the foundation, there’s no room for anything but a response.

“I hope that answers your question. I’ll keep the rest of my thoughts behind closed doors. But I will say this, as I look through the year, we’ve had some real good responses where we’ve responded the right way with a team mentality. And we have other times where we haven’t. So, that’s obviously part of our growth.”

Lind’s offensive game had been clicking most of the season in the AHL, but was frequently interrupted by call-ups to the Kraken and its COVID-19 taxi squad. Many of those promotions were often spent sitting in the stands and not playing, something Lind said he tried not to allow to impact his game overall.

“Yeah, it was different for sure,” Lind said, adding the three-hour time difference between Charlotte, North Carolina, and Seattle also made things challenging.

“I think I’ve started to cope with it pretty well and learned off of it,” he said. “But hopefully, now that I’m used to it, I don’t have to do it anymore.”

Working on line consistency

Hakstol said Monday that he felt Kraken center Yanni Gourde had “played his best hockey” over a monthlong stretch where he was paired on a line with Colin Blackwell and Mason Appleton. Gourde scored five goals and added four assists in eight March games alongside the pair before Blackwell and Appleton both got traded away at last week’s deadline.

“They had that consistency,” Hakstol said of the line. “And we simply haven’t had the luxury of that through much of the season with injuries and different lineup changes.

“So, I believe it’s an important factor for everybody. Not just Yanni. As you build familiarity with your linemates and the way you want to play, knowing where the puck is going, that’s an advantage. So, it’s an important factor, for sure.”

Since the trades, Gourde played last Tuesday alongside Ryan Donato and Karson Kuhlman, then Saturday with Kuhlman and Victor Rask. Hakstol opted to leave his lines intact for Monday’s rematch here, saying consistency was important.

He felt Gourde’s line had been “a driving factor” in turning the game a bit in the second period after the Kings had largely dictated play the opening frame.

Beniers has more college hockey to play

The Kraken’s chance at a longer look this spring at No. 2 overall draft pick Matty Beniers went by the wayside Sunday when his University of Michigan squad survived a third-period comeback by Quinnipiac University to advance to the “Frozen Four” portion of the NCAA Championship Tournament starting April 7 at TD Garden in Boston.

Advertising

Michigan led 4-0 after two periods, but Quinnipiac roared back with three goals in the first nine minutes of the third. The Wolverines finally scored two late empty-netters with the Quinnipiac goalie pulled for an extra attacker and then added another to win 7-4.

Had Michigan lost the game, Beniers would have been eligible to sign with and join the Kraken this week. Now, it will be another two weeks before that could happen.

Michigan faces the University of Denver in one semifinal while the University of Minnesota plays Minnesota State in the other with the championship game set for April 9.