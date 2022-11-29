LOS ANGELES — The reason — injury to a teammate — stinks. But Karson Kuhlman’s No. 25 is back on the dry-erase board.

Center Morgan Geekie is day to day with an upper-body injury after colliding with Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson during the second period Sunday in a 5-4 win against the Anaheim Ducks. He missed the rest of that game.

Kuhlman accompanied the Kraken on a three-game road trip and was ready to fill in for the finale against the Los Angeles Kings. He took Geekie’s spot on the fourth line with Ryan Donato and Daniel Sprong.

“You come to the rink every day ready to work and expecting to be in. It’s nice to see your number on the board and be able to help the team out,” Kuhlman said.

Kuhlman last played Nov. 13, five games — all Seattle victories — ago. During the win streak he’s been the mainstay of the healthy scratch group, the ones who stay out late, always take advantage of the optional skate and await the call.

Defenseman Cale Fleury went in for injured Jamie Oleksiak for a few games. Shane Wright went down to the American Hockey League for a conditioning stint, where he’s been lighting it up. Kuhlman traveled and practiced, but sat.

“He’s an unbelievable teammate in terms of the way he works and the way he prepares,” coach Dave Hakstol said Tuesday morning. “It’s not an easy thing for him. He’s been out of the lineup for a little bit of an extended period. He’ll be ready to go tonight.”

Kuhlman has appeared in 10 of 21 games for the Kraken (13-5-3) this season, registering a goal and an assist. The fourth line fluctuated earlier in the season, but as the Kraken have raced to second in the Pacific Division and a 14-point improvement over the same point last season, Kuhlman has found himself the odd man out lately.

“Physically, you’ve got to do everything you can out on the ice, stay out extra, just to be prepared for when your number does get called,” Kuhlman said. “Sometimes you can take away things from games, from watching upstairs, that you can add to your game.”

His lone goal was a notable one. The 5-foot-10 center scored the late tiebreaker and eventual game-winner at the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche with 6-5, 233-pound Kurtis MacDermid draped over him.

“He’s such a good pro. He works extremely hard in his game,” Hakstol said of Kuhlman. “He’s ready. He’s really detailed in the way he prepares and what he brings to the table.”

It took the Kraken half of their inaugural season — Jan. 23, to be exact — to reach 13 wins. A year later, they’re already there before December.

On that note, Hakstol confirmed back-to-back road starts for goaltender Martin Jones (2.58 goals-against average, .903 save percentage, one shutout heading into the Kings game) after Philipp Grubauer turned in a 20-save performance in the trip opener in Vegas. Jones appeared in 35 games in his only season with the Philadelphia Flyers last year. It was a dreadful campaign for the team, which finished last in the Metropolitan Division and second-to-last in the Eastern Conference.

Jones was in net for 12 of the Flyers’ 25 wins. He had a chance to match that total Tuesday in Los Angeles with the Kraken.

“His game continued to elevate through the year last year. He’s picked up where he’s left off coming into training camp,” Hakstol said. “He’s been very confident and consistent all the way through.

“He’s given us nice stability in net on all of his starts.”