Once upon a time, Kailer Yamamoto somehow wound up in possession of Seattle Metropolitans gear, an homage to the team that played in the Pacific Coast Hockey Association and folded in 1924.

At the time, Seattle pro hockey was in the distant past.

“Never did I think that (Seattle was) going to get a team again,” Yamamoto said. “But now that they’re here, it’s a dream come true.”

Yamamoto, the Kraken’s newest free-agent signee, knows the area well. He once played on a travel team in Seattle and still trains in the offseason in his native Spokane with Edmonton Oilers forward Derek Ryan.

After the Oilers and Kraken were eliminated in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs this spring — “I honestly thought they had a great chance of beating Dallas, and I thought they were going to,” Yamamoto said — the winger’s agent warned him about what was coming down the pipes in Edmonton. He’d played exclusively with the Oilers since they drafted him in 2017.

Someone was going to be traded or bought out, and at 24 years old, Yamamoto was more attractive than the other rumored, older, expendable player. An NHL team can buy out a player’s contract for two-thirds of the remaining amount if the player is 26 or older, or for one-third if he’s younger.

Yamamoto was indeed traded, to Detroit along with forward Klim Kostin. The Red Wings inked Kostin, but bought out Yamamoto, which allowed the latter to become a free agent.

“(My agent) asked me what teams I wanted to look for, and my first thought was Seattle,” he said.

The Kraken made an offer and Yamamoto enthusiastically agreed, making him the state’s first homegrown Kraken player.

“My family is super excited,” he said, adding his parents and grandparents can come to more games.

Oilers teammate Adam Larsson, now a Kraken alternate captain, was the first to reach out after the signing.

“’Man, you’re going to love it here,’” Yamamoto recalled the text message saying.

There’s opportunity in Seattle for Yamamoto, whose production dipped along with his game action in 2022-23 as he missed 24 contests. The Kraken have vacancies to fill, particularly on the fourth line, which scattered in free agency.

“It’s a phenomenal team. They play like a team,” he said. “All the minutes are spread out evenly. I really like the coach.”

His observations were similar to those of the Kraken’s other free agent pickup, defenseman Brian Dumoulin, who has been a Pittsburgh Penguin since 2012. He’s a potential replacement for Carson Soucy, who signed with the Vancouver Canucks.

Through watching and facing the Kraken the past two seasons, Dumoulin got a handle on how the team was built.

“You could really feel how hard they work for each other,” he said. “What a great team they have. How hard their forwards work for their defensemen and vice versa. You can tell they play a real team game.”

Dumoulin became the first Maine native to win the Stanley Cup in 2016. He noted the similar vibes between Maine and Seattle, and was further encouraged by a long list of old teammates. Justin Schultz, Jamie Oleksiak, Brandon Tanev and Jared McCann are all former Penguins.

“You can tell they love to play there and love the group that they have,” Dumoulin said.