Life got busy. The Seahawks were better than expected. Those 4 p.m. games on the East Coast were not conducive to your work schedule and after-school pickups. There’s no reason to feel bad about not tuning in to the Kraken’s playoff run until now.

Here’s your Seattle Kraken cheat sheet: A condensed history of how they got to the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs.

October: Early wobbles

The Kraken were coming off a solid summer. They’d managed to snag former top prospect Shane Wright at No. 4 overall in the draft. They got Oliver Bjorkstrand in a steal via trade. They addressed a few glaring needs in free agency, picking up Stanley Cup champions Andre Burakovsky and Justin Schultz — a proven scorer and veteran defenseman, respectively — and backup goaltender Martin Jones, ostensibly to hold down the spot until Chris Driedger returned after surgery. But Jones wound up doing much more than that.

The Kraken got off to an uneven, worrisome start. Jared McCann opened the scoring, and the Kraken looked well on their way to a win in their opener, but they surrendered a 3-1 lead to the Anaheim Ducks and lost in overtime. Here they went again, perhaps. Jones looked strong in net the next night, however.

The Kraken opened the home schedule with a pair of unsightly final scores. Though the inaugural squad dropped 12 of their first 17 games in regulation, the Kraken straightened out. A 3-2 win over the Avalanche in Colorado was encouraging, then starting with a tight victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Halloween weekend the Kraken ran off five consecutive victories.

November: Nothing but net

It wasn’t always pretty. They rarely trailed but also struggled to hold leads. They often had to outscore costly defensive miscues. But in a wild, 10-1-1 November, the Kraken offense rolled.

They won a game at the Calgary Flames in which they trailed 4-2 in the third period. They then trounced the Minnesota Wild at home. Joey Daccord filled in once on an emergency basis in net, and Philipp Grubauer was impressive in downing the troublesome Vegas Golden Knights the day after Thanksgiving, but the month belonged to new dad Jones, who was the goaltender of record 10 times. The one he might rather forget was a 9-8 overtime victory against the Los Angeles Kings at the very end.

December: The letdown

Rookie Matty Beniers kicked things off with his goal seven seconds into overtime against the Washington Capitals, but December was going to be downer.

Wright provided a high point, scoring his first NHL goal against the first team that passed on him — the Montreal Canadiens. The Kraken dropped that game and absorbed bad losses against the Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning and Capitals. One of their uglier losses of the season was a 7-2 setback against the Edmonton Oilers at Climate Pledge Arena.

January: Road trip to remember

Waiver pickup Eeli Tolvanen cracked the lineup Jan. 1 and scored in his debut. That was the first game — and only at home — of an eight-game winning streak that featured a 3-0 win over the record-setting Boston Bruins. Seattle handed Boston its first of just four home regulation losses for the season. It was the only time the Bruins were shut out.

McCann scored goals 20, 21 and 22 of an eventual 40 in a demolition of the Chicago Blackhawks to cap the streak.

There was a predictable letdown after that. Though the Kraken finally knocked off the Vancouver Canucks at home Jan. 25, they lost their All-Star, Beniers, to a concussion. He did not take place in the annual showcase, and Seattle didn’t send a representative.

February: Shift in net

More injury woes in a relatively lucky season in that regard. Then-leading scorer Burakovsky left the ice during his first shift after the All-Star break and hasn’t played since. He’s not expected to play in the first round.

The Kraken came close to knocking off the Bruins again, this time at home. Defenseman Vince Dunn kicked off a 12-game point streak (four goals, 13 assists) that night that didn’t end until March 21 and was the longest active streak in the league at the time, a highlight of a productive second half that caught the league’s attention.

Grubauer took over for a suddenly struggling Jones and held the job for the rest of the regular season. Neither goaltender put up stellar numbers. Grubauer’s .895 save percentage, however, is better than Jones’ .887.

March: Wild-card team

The Kraken didn’t make a move in the weeks before the trade deadline — one of just two teams in the league to do so — and pitched forward with the same personnel. They ran off another five-game win streak, again mostly on the road, then traded a win for a loss every game the second half of the month.

The Edmonton Oilers got hot and took the third Pacific Division spot the Kraken had inhabited for much of the season. A 6-4 loss to Edmonton on March 18 was ground Seattle never made up.

April: Playoff bound

It took a dominant, 4-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes exactly a week before the regular season ended for Seattle to clinch its first playoff berth, and the final minutes of the regular season for it to find out who the first-round opponent would be. The Kraken beat up on rebuilding teams and, despite consecutive but fairly inconsequential losses to the Golden Knights in the last two games, head into the playoffs on a high note.

Game 1 is Tuesday night at Ball Arena in Denver.