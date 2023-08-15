Inside the NHL

Back when still an NHL and junior hockey goalie, Tri-City Americans co-owner Olaf Kolzig once swung his stick at fans in a Seattle crowd, fought on-ice with the best man from his wedding and even gave fighting lessons to future Hall of Fame netminder Carey Price.

And to think “Olie the Goalie” was widely known as one of hockey’s good guys.

“It’s a totally different game now,” Kolzig, 53, the longtime Washington Capitals and junior level Tri-City goaltender, told me of past episodes — some funny, others more serious.

And that prior era, where even full-scale brawling was tolerated, last week took another step toward extinction. The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), one of three major junior NHL feeder circuits positioned a notch below professional hockey, announced it had effectively banned fighting altogether.

Players who fight face immediate ejection and automatic one-game suspensions the next time they drop the gloves. Players judged to have instigated a fight get a one-game suspension while those identified as an “aggressor” get two games. There are no plans yet to replicate that in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) or the Western Hockey League (WHL) where Kolzig’s Tri-City team plays.

But Kolzig, claiming no “inside knowledge” of a WHL push toward a similar ban, figures that’s only a matter of time.

“I just feel that obviously with the discovery of CTE a number of years ago, blows to the head are becoming such a reprimand issue,” he said. “And obviously the biggest blow to the head is when you’ve got a fist. So, I think it will get banned at some point.”

Kolzig expects the WHL will “wait and see how it pans out in the other league and then make some adjustments depending on what comes of it. But I think sooner rather than later that fighting will be banned in major junior hockey.”

And likewise, it will inevitably be banned from the NHL, where fighting has greatly diminished as mindsets about its value change. Studies show the NHL averaged more than a fight per game in 1987 but now just one every 5.5 games as the biggest argument for dropping gloves — deterring more serious violence from dirty hits — continues to fade.

This past season changed my views on this topic after I covered four Kraken games in which players suffered concussions from blows to the head. Justin Schultz, Matty Beniers and Jared McCann were sidelined multiple games as was Washington Capitals defenseman Alexander Alexeyev following a blow from Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak.

But in those four instances, only once did a subsequent fight break out because an injured player’s teammate challenged the offender. That was in December, when Beniers — of all people — fought Ryan Lomberg of the Florida Panthers for having slammed Schultz’s head into the end board glass.

“With a hit like that, it’s kind of what you do,” Beniers said at the time.

But not all NHL players seem to share that sentiment anymore. And if players are wary of using payback fights as a deterrence tool, there’s little reason left for allowing fisticuffs.

Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche knocked McCann out of the Kraken’s opening round playoff series with an egregiously late hit in Game 4. Makar finished that game and then — after the NHL stepped in to suspend him for Game 5 — returned the final two contests while enduring not one opposing fist.

Kolzig agrees the appetite for retaliation has diminished among highly skilled players often reluctant to risk injury or suspensions supporting teammates through violence.

“With the newer generation, because fighting has been pooh-poohed the last decade or so, they’re coming up now with a totally different mindset,” Kolzig said. “They don’t have that in the back of their mind that they need to go out and take care of somebody after they cheap shot somebody.”

And Kolzig, who played 17 NHL seasons until 2008, has no problem with that given long-term impacts of head trauma. He feels fortunate to have avoided damage from a handful of fights, including a 1998 tilt against wedding best man and Boston Bruins goalie Byron Dafoe — which he likened to “a dance” after initially jumping in to rescue teammate Dale Hunter from Boston tough guy Ken Belanger.

Later, in 2005, a funny video surfaced of Kolzig attending a Tri-City practice and giving fight tips to Americans star prospect Price while they playfully tussled on the ice. But there’s also a far more serious video online featuring Kolzig and several Americans teammates swinging sticks at Seattle Coliseum — now Climate Pledge Arena — fans in an altercation behind their bench during a 1990 playoff game against the local Thunderbirds.

That incident, if anything, embodied the free-for-all violence surrounding 1970s-90s hockey.

Much of that violence was regulated into oblivion, with one-on-one player bouts the lone holdout. And Kolzig said if the NHL imposes even stiffer punishments for blatant cheap shots — which he feels are still too prevalent — players won’t have reason to fight.

“Guys look to go after somebody because the league doesn’t want to do it.”

Unlike the NCAA’s longstanding fight ban, major junior hockey has widely emulated NHL customs. But the OHL took initial steps to cap fighting a decade ago and now suspends players for every fight beyond three in a season.

The QMJHL in 2020 introduced a four-fight cap before suspensions and 10-minute misconducts on top of five-minute fighting majors. Now, after changing commissioners for the first time in 37 years, the “Q” has banned fighting outright.

Likewise, further changes to the NHL’s old guard might be required before a similar ban. Many folks running NHL teams still support players enforcing accountability.

Not to mention, player justice delivered through fights takes pressure off the NHL to enforce its own rule book. The playoff fiasco where Makar’s hit on McCann received only a two-minute minor penalty — even after video review — is the kind of abdication that previously pushed players into vigilantism.

But this time, it was a somewhat embarrassed NHL pushed into answering for the initial officiating call and then forced to justify the brevity of the ensuing one-game Makar suspension. In the past, players simply would have shrugged it off and imposed the “real” sentence after chasing Makar all over the ice.

But players are increasingly refusing to do the NHL’s dirty work. They want the league handing out suitable punishments.

And leagues sending players to the NHL — starting with one major junior circuit last week and likely more to follow — are telling them that stance is not only fine in today’s modern game, but the new law of the land they once self-policed.