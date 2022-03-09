Inside the NHL

Michael Futa likes to joke about making his entire hockey management career off two guys he felt were given up on too soon.

It’s a well-worn theme in sports: Teenagers funneled through elite specialization programs and then overlooked because intangibles aren’t valued as highly as still-developing skills and physical attributes. Toronto-based Futa, 54, last Saturday saw two such overlooked players he’d given second chances play their 1,000th NHL game on the same night in different cities.

Three nights later Futa was in the Scotiabank Arena stands to see Kraken captain Mark Giordano and Toronto Maple Leafs alternate captain Wayne Simmonds squaring off. The players, who both grew up in the Toronto area, met Futa outside their dressing rooms for a postgame photo, knowing they largely owe their careers to somebody who understood that teenage athletes can grow into much more.

“They just needed someone to open the door for them,” Futa said. “There was talent there. It’s not like I found them in a pawnshop. They’re good players. It’s just, they needed an opportunity.”

And Futa, as general manager of the Owen Sound Attack of the Ontario Junior Hockey League, was positioned to give one out. Futa the previous year had gotten a tip on a local player who’d dominated “AA” hockey at the U-17 level after being cut by an “AAA” team because the coach thought he was too small.

That player, Giordano, wound up going undrafted by OHL teams. So Giordano was instead playing Tier-II Junior “A” hockey for the Brampton Capitals during the 2001-02 season.

By May 2002, Futa was hired as Owen Sound’s GM and saw Giordano was still out there. Futa went to Giordano’s home to meet the family and make his pitch.

“He came, and my mom made him a meal,” Giordano said. “I guess he just liked me. I was a young offensive defenseman, and I had to learn to play the game way better defensively. And I did.”

Giordano was being recruited to play Division I hockey at Ferris State University in Michigan. But Futa tipped the scales by offering to have Owen Sound pay for Giordano’s future education at York University in Toronto.

At the time, the OHL was still viewed as a more surefire route to the NHL than the NCAA.

“I owe ‘Futes’ a lot in my career,” Giordano said. “He believed in me when not a lot of people did.”

Giordano is the first to admit he was a “late bloomer” in an elite hockey system with little room for slow growth. It was only once he got to Owen Sound that Futa and coach Mike Stothers taught him “to become a pro and play like a pro and play the right way.”

He added: “At some point, somebody has to like you along the way.”

A similar thing happened four years later with Simmonds, who had been cut after a tryout with the OHL’s Mississauga Ice Dogs and was playing Junior A hockey in Brockville. Futa got a chance to see Simmonds play and — rather than focus on what he looked like then at age 17 — tried to envision what type of player he could become.

“Once they get comfortable with their bodies, from their work in the gym, then all of their natural traits just start to come out,” Futa said. “Wayne Simmonds, when I got him, he was 155 pounds and fighting everybody he could see. So for him to be that powerful at 155 — you can assume he’ll never be 220, but once you get him to 175 or 180, he’s going to be making a mess of people. And that’s what he did.

“He plays so hard,” Futa added. “He’s probably cost himself millions of dollars getting to 1,000 games in that body. To play the way he did is a modern miracle.”

In Giordano’s case: “He just got himself leaner and faster and stronger, and everything else came into place. And then his natural leadership tendencies took over.”

Futa parlayed some of his junior-hockey successes into a job as co-director of amateur scouting for the Los Angeles Kings by 2007. He was responsible for helping build much of the core of the Kings’ first Stanley Cup championship in 2012 when they were being run by a president named Tim Leiweke.

Later, after Leiweke left and eventually co-founded the Oak View Group that developed Climate Pledge Arena and helped launch the Kraken, Futa moved his way up the Kings’ organizational ladder to assistant GM.

But he left the team last year when his contract wasn’t renewed. He is a senior adviser to the Carolina Hurricanes and does analyst work for Sportsnet in Toronto. There was a time when Futa was rumored to be a candidate for a front-office position with the Kraken given his acquaintance with Leiweke.

That never materialized. He’d like to become a GM someday, but like two of his favorite NHL players, that might require someone to lend a guiding hand the way he once did.

For now he’ll settle for the postgame photo taken beneath the stands Tuesday with Giordano and Simmonds, knowing he helped them by going beyond what’s expected within a system designed to weed out players earlier than they’re sometimes ready.

“You don’t just watch the game,” Futa said. “Anybody that sits down with Mark Giordano and Wayne Simmonds is going to see character, is going to see that. There is just character oozing from them, from their families. From everything about them. And they have a passion and a want to succeed that — they’re never going to let you down.”