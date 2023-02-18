Jordan Eberle’s dad was among those in attendance Saturday night at Climate Pledge Arena for a fathers and mentors trip. Jordan headed off the advice he knew was coming.

“He says the same thing all the time — shoot the puck,” Eberle said.

The veteran winger did half the damage as the Kraken turned in a second straight convincing win, 4-2 against the streaking Detroit Red Wings.

An Eberle ballet opened the scoring. Kraken defenseman Carson Soucy fished the puck out of a problem area next to goaltender Philipp Grubauer (22 saves). He sent it to Eberle, who took it across center ice, danced around a defender and put a shot on net that squeezed through the pads of Detroit goaltender Ville Husso to make it 1-0.

The Red Wings tied the game 16 seconds before the first-period break. Jake Walman’s shot hit a body on the way through and popped up. As soon as it landed, Pius Suter swung his stick like a golf club and scored Detroit’s only goal of the first 57 minutes.

Kraken star Matty Beniers set up the next two goals. He swung a pass to Eberle for his linemate’s second of the night, then lobbed a puck at defenseman Jamie Oleksiak for a redirection while Seattle was playing 4-on-4. The Kraken led 4-1 heading into the second-period break.

“For me, it’s just trying to get him to turn off his brain. He’s a very cerebral player. Sometimes it gets in the way,” Eberle said of 20-year-old rookie Beniers. “Sometimes to turn your brain off to play is the biggest thing.

“Eighty-two games is a tough time. You’re going to have ups and downs. For him, you see the stuff he’s doing at such a young age — not many players can do that.”

Eberle also had an assist on Oleksiak’s goal for a three-point night. Beniers, meanwhile, has back-to-back multipoint games (1 goal, 3 assists total) after closing out a 10-game point drought Thursday.

“He and Ebs were finding each other tonight,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said.

Eberle, Beniers and Jared McCann were flying as a trio as well.

“I think we’ve gelled a lot this year and we’re continuing to get better,” Beniers said of his line, which has broken up and gotten back together throughout the season.

Seattle’s Eeli Tolvanen added an insurance goal about five minutes into the third period, collecting a puck that hit teammate Daniel Sprong in front of the crease and taking two whacks at it.

The Red Wings got another goal with about two and a half minutes left in the game. They then had the green light to pull Husso for the extra attacker, but barely set up in the Kraken zone and had to work together to tie up Brandon Tanev in his efforts to send in an empty-netter. His bid rolled into and off the goal post.

Detroit had won five straight coming into the game. The Red Wings didn’t relent the way the Philadelphia Flyers did in a 6-2 loss Thursday, but except for a late flurry, Seattle was in control.

“I think it started a couple games ago — we’re doing the right things and it’s looking more like playoff hockey, where we make the right decision in that moment for the team,” Grubauer said. “We’re not making any selfish plays.”

Grubauer, who has started four straight games for the first time this season, got a dramatic save out of the way and settled in early. He deflected a puck into the netting off the top of his leg pad six minutes in with the Red Wings’ Dylan Larkin lurking.

At the other end, with Beniers sniffing around near the crease, a rebound caromed off the boards and fell behind Husso. Detroit’s Olli Maatta and Jordan Oesterle closed ranks to keep it from crossing the line. The game stayed scoreless a bit longer.

Grubauer turned in a few more impressive saves in quick succession midway through the third period. He lost his stick and flopped around as the Kraken (32-18-6) couldn’t clear the zone and the Red Wings fired at will. The puck whizzed past him several times.

“He’s been great. He’s finding his game and we’re feeling confident with him back there,” Eberle said.