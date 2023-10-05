Even if he’s bound for reassignment, John Hayden is going down swinging.

The 28-year-old spent last season on the brink of the NHL, the first forward summoned from the minors when the Kraken needed one. They were consistently healthy, so he only spent seven games with the big club. That’s not the goal.

“My plan was to make the team right away,” he said. “So I just try and contribute when I can, try and improve my line every day.

“Overall, with both teams last year, I thought it was a success. I’m looking to build on it this year.”

That means bringing what he called a “north-south predictability” and a hard-nosed game.

The former Yale captain re-signed with Seattle this offseason, a one-year, $775,000 contract, seeking consistency and another chance to return to the NHL full-time. From the look of it, there still isn’t room for him on the Kraken roster initially, but he’ll be one of the final cuts.

Late in Wednesday’s preseason first period against the Vancouver Canucks, 6-foot-3 Hayden dropped the gloves with 6-8 Tyler Myers, one of the tallest players in the NHL. Of the two, Myers seemed less interested in duking it out. Because of the size differential, Myers was able to hold Hayden back after being shoved into the boards, but Hayden got in two pops to the face, knocking Myers’ helmet off before the officials broke it up.

One would assume the usual motivations — standing out among the Kraken roster hopefuls, firing up the bench. There’s also longstanding beef with Myers, who sent rookie Matty Beniers spinning to the open ice Jan. 25, just before last year’s All-Star Game that Beniers was set to attend. Beniers’ head struck the ice and he suffered a concussion, so he couldn’t represent the Kraken, who didn’t wind up sending anyone to the showcase.

Defenseman Jamie Oleksiak fought Myers’ teammate Luke Schenn after the hit. While Myers seemed to receive the Kraken’s special attention going forward, he never dropped the gloves. Hayden checked that off the list.

The Kraken are now down to their final cuts. A wave of reassignments of former and future Firebirds took place Thursday after Seattle’s fifth of six preseason games, a 2-1 victory. Coachella Valley, the Kraken’s American Hockey League affiliate, opens the preseason on Friday against the Ontario Reign.

Luke Henman, Ville Petman, Peetro Seppala and Ales Stezka were reassigned to Coachella Valley. Connor Carrick, Cameron Hughes, Kole Lind, Max McCormick, Gustav Olofsson, Andrew Poturalski, Mitch Reinke, Jimmy Schuldt, Devin Shore and Marian Studenic were placed on waivers. Every NHL team has the opportunity to claim those players during a 24-hour period. Once that passes, they’ll be assigned to the Firebirds.

Former fourth-overall pick Shane Wright, who’s still 19, is still in camp, as is playoff revelation Tye Kartye, promising defensive prospect Ryker Evans and Hayden.

Prior to the start of the season, each club must submit to the league its “opening day playing roster” of 23 names. The Kraken have 27 — 15 forwards, nine defensemen and three goalies.

In theory, five forwards — Hayden, Wright, Kartye, Yamamoto and Bellemare — are competing for two fourth-line roster spots, with Bellemare looking more and more locked in at center. Four defensemen — Evans, Brian Dumoulin, Cale Fleury and Jaycob Megna — are eyeing one vacancy on defense, though Vince Dunn’s availability for the opener is questionable less than a week out, so perhaps there will be two. Dunn has been skating with coaches away from the main group after missing multiple preseason games and practices.

Joey Daccord and Chris Driedger are still vying for the backup goaltender job behind Philipp Grubauer. Daccord stopped 15 of 16 Canucks shots through two periods. Driedger took over for the third and turned aside all seven shots he saw.

Meanwhile, Hayden is still swinging even though his last NHL season ended in a fight. After squaring off with the Edmonton Oilers’ Klim Kostin on March 18, a dizzying, round-and-round sequence ended with Hayden’s leg buckling under him as he landed on the ice.

He skated off on it, but knew right away it was bad. He’d broken his ankle and needed surgery, ruling him out for what remained of the Kraken season. He was in and around the locker room on crutches during Seattle’s postseason push.

The Firebirds’ postseason run stretched into late May, however, and he was able to rejoin the team during the Western Conference Finals. They lost in overtime of Game 7 in the championship series.

“It was an unfortunate result, but quite a group we had last year. The inaugural year was pretty special,” Hayden said. “Credit to those guys for playing as long as they did because it gave me a chance to come back.

“Both (the Kraken and Firebirds) were pretty close to something special. Expectations are very high across the board. That’s a good feeling.”

Hayden is often one of the last ones off the ice in training camp, fine-tuning the little things alongside the rookies. He’s inspired by some of his offseason training cohorts, like retired forward Matt Moulson and the New York Rangers’ Chris Kreider, plus former teammates in Buffalo and Chicago.

“I’ve seen a lot of good pros throughout my career work on the details,” he said. “I know it can go a long way.”

The ankle feels good and the summer training went well. He scored two goals in his limited NHL action last season and drew praise for his offerings and consistency.

“The reality is there is a limited number of guys you can dress every night. There’s a limited number of roles,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. “Hades is a great pro. He’s a good teammate, and we knows what his value is.”