That wasn’t a tentative return from Jared McCann. In Game 4 of the Kraken’s second-round series against the Dallas Stars, he assumed a fourth-line role — throwing his weight around, supporting teammates in scrums, jawing in front of the benches.

“It felt really good. I missed the guys,” McCann said after the game. “Just wish I could come back under better circumstances.”

McCann played 13:11 in the Kraken’s 6-3 loss, below his career-high 2022-23 average of 16:20, according to StatMuse. He went out for more than a minute of power-play time and spent 48 seconds killing penalties. He put three shots on goal, notably the Kraken’s first of the game. He picked up a matching penalty for roughing and headed back to the box in the third period for slashing.

“Obviously the first couple shifts (were) a little tougher,” McCann said. “But toward the end I felt really good.”

The Kraken’s leading goal-scorer during a breakout regular season was knocked out of Game 4 of the last round by Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, who sent him into the boards late and was suspended for it. It was widely suspected based on the impact that McCann suffered a concussion.

He’s wearing a lightly tinted visor comparable to fellow forward Alex Wennberg’s. Players who have returned from concussions in particular will opt for them as it lessens the impact of the bright arena lights.

McCann’s is smoky and certainly not as noticeable as teammate Morgan Geekie’s. Geekie’s, which debuted this winter, is tinted pink, a workaround for an eye condition. In December, Geekie said the uncommon rosy hue was supposed to work similarly to a smoky tint, but it suits him better.

Pink isn’t the new gray, and Geekie remained the only Kraken player sporting the shade. Outfitted for a successful comeback, there was an edge to McCann’s night after he spent six games sidelined.

“We need him on the ice. (He) plays a lot of important minutes,” goaltender Philipp Grubauer said.

“We got away (with it) without him, but happy to have him back for sure.”

McCann played most of the game not in his usual spot on the first line with Matty Beniers and Jordan Eberle, but on the fourth with Brandon Tanev and Ryan Donato. He took the spot of Daniel Sprong, who is day to day with an upper-body injury. McCann’s injury replacement summoned from the American Hockey League, Tye Kartye, remained to Beniers’ left.

On his first shift, two and a half minutes into the game, McCann tried a slap shot that was saved by Dallas goaltender Jake Oettinger.

“It would be a little bit too good to be true for that one to go in, right?” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. “That’s not really the way it works.

“I thought he worked his way into this game. I thought his pace and his confidence got better and better throughout the game.”

“It’s always hard coming back after a few games, especially playoffs. He looked good last game,” teammate Oliver Bjorkstrand agreed. “I really think he’s going to be even better next game.”

The Stars got a major piece back as well. Sporting a nasty gash on his cheek where he was struck by a deflected Kartye shot, Dallas defenseman Miro Heiskanen also wasted no time after he missed most of Game 3 in Seattle. He played a game-high 31:02, recorded three shots on goal and added two hits and an assist.

“He’s a helluva player. You see that night in and night out,” Hakstol said.

The teams will meet again Thursday night in Dallas (6:30 p.m., TNT) tied 2-2. The best-of-seven, second-round series has been a high-scoring one. The teams have combined for nine goals in three of the four games, with Oettinger pulled before the third period of Game 3 and the same thing happening to Grubauer in Game 4. In both cases, their teams were trailing 5-1.

“I don’t know that there’s really a bad goal there,” Hakstol said of the latest effort. “There’s different situations why you make a (goalie) change.”

Momentum, for one. Conservation and protection, as well.

“Grubi’s been rock-solid for us. He’s been better than rock-solid,” Hakstol corrected. “The score was stretched out. We had an opportunity to get Grubi out and get (backup goalie Martin) Jones some minutes.

“We have all the confidence in the world in Grubi.”