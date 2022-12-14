TAMPA, Fla. — The Kraken offense hasn’t been able to keep up with demand the past two weeks. Seattle winger Jared McCann, who led the team in goals last season, is still making regular contributions.

Kicking things off might be the better description. None of his team-leading 13 goals has come in the third period, and none has been a game-winner. The majority have come early in the game. As of Tuesday night, McCann was tied for third in the league in first-period goals with eight. Only the Toronto Maple Leafs’ John Tavares (9) and Buffalo Sabres’ Tage Thompson (11) had more.

McCann scored in four straight games (Oct. 21-27), and four games is the longest he’s gone without a goal this season.

“Something I’ve been working on my whole career is trying to be consistent every single night,” McCann said Tuesday after another first-period goal against the Lightning.

In Tampa, Jordan Eberle blocked a shot and immediately took off with McCann on the other side of a 2-on-1. McCann made quick work of Eberle’s pass, tucking it between Andrei Vasilevskiy’s arm and leg before he could slide over.

Advertising

“That goal I scored tonight was because of him,” McCann said of Eberle. “I’m very fortunate to be able to play with guys like that. It makes my job a lot easier.

“Obviously I’m not the smartest guy in the world so I just try to go to the net when I have to, and shoot the puck when I can.”

That goal trimmed the Lightning’s lead to 2-1. The Kraken (16-9-3) gave up three goals in less than four minutes and went on to lose 6-2.

Brotherly love

Cale and Haydn Fleury posed for an updated family photo after Tuesday night’s game, the former in a Kraken jersey and the latter in Lightning blue. It was the third time in their NHL careers that the brothers faced each other and the 15th time this season that opposing teams included brothers. One instance was Nov. 1, when Chris Tanev’s Calgary Flames hosted brother Brandon Tanev and the Kraken.

The Fleury brothers played together briefly and were even paired together last season in Seattle. They were both in the lineup for two games Feb. 1-2.

Paired with Gustav Olofsson to start the game, Seattle’s Cale had a shot on goal, four hits and a blocked shot in 13:53 of ice time Tuesday. Haydn, who was listed as Tampa Bay’s seventh defenseman, played just seven seconds less than his brother and blocked three shots. He was seen grinning on the Lightning bench as Seattle’s Yanni Gourde got into a scrap with former teammate and Tampa Bay winger Pat Maroon in front of them.

Advertising

Prospect update

Two of Seattle’s 2022 draft picks were named to Finland’s roster for the upcoming 2023 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships. Goaltender Niklas Kokko and winger Jani Nyman were among the 25-man group.

To no one’s surprise, Shane Wright was not among Team Canada’s final cuts. The Kraken rookie is one of a handful of players on loan from NHL teams, along with Arizona Coyotes forward Dylan Guenther and L.A. Kings defenseman Brandt Clarke.

Washington will be well-represented on Team Canada. The Thunderbirds’ Reid Schaefer, Nolan Allan, Kevin Korchinski, and Thomas Milic, along with the Everett Silvertips’ Olen Zellweger, all made the final roster.

The world juniors run from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5.