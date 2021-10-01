EVERETT — There was a touch more angst and irritability to this Kraken preseason affair, given some back-of-roster jobs likely hanging in the balance this weekend.

Friday’s first of back-to-back games saw the Kraken win, 2-1 in sudden death overtime over the Edmonton Oilers in a chippy contest that included the expansion team’s first fight and lots of scuffling behind the play. That’s to be expected given coach Dave Hakstol indicated in recent days that his vision for the team will be largely shaped by what he sees these “home” games played in Everett and Kent.

Jared McCann won it on the power-play with 1:58 remaining in the extra session, one-timing a cross-ice pass from Jordan Eberle. The Kraken hadn’t scored on the Oilers for nearly six periods this preseason before Jaden Schwartz deflected home a Mark Giordano point blast to tie things 1-1 in the final minute of play with the goalie pulled for an extra attacker.

As it’s been through four exhibition games, the McCann line centering Schwartz and Eberle generated the most chances. With just two preseason games remaining, Hakstol wants to broaden his offensive threats and, as expected, sent center Alex Wennberg out for his debut Kraken game after he’d taken time away while his fiancé had their baby.

Wennberg centered a line between wingers Marcus Johanssen and Calle Jarnkrok that was largely contained until the third period.

Then, with eight minutes to play, Wennberg centered a puck to Johanssen, who fired a point-blank shot directly off the pads of netminder Stuart Skinner.

Moments later, Wennberg himself barely missed redirecting a puck past Skinner, who made several big stops in the game. Beyond centering that line, Wennberg also got several looks on power-plays as Hakstol looks to see what he has by the conclusion of preseason games this coming Tuesday,

The Oilers lineup put out by coach Dave Tippett at Angel of the Winds Arena contained Spokane natives Kailer Yamamoto and Derek Smith, but was nowhere near as formidable as the group that pasted the Kraken 6-0 in Edmonton a few nights prior. That in itself likely contributed to some of the overall scrappy play, with many of those on the ice unlikely to see much further action as training camp winds down.

This time around, the game stayed scoreless until 5:14 of the second period when Brendan Perlini deflected a Seth Griffith shot from the left point that Philipp Grubauer had zero chance on as it went over his shoulder and in.

The Kraken laid the body on early in the first period, delivering some of their biggest hits of the preseason. Vince Dunn got into it with Zach Hyman in front of the net, knocking the Oilers’ big offseason free-agent signing to the ice and roughing him up a bit while the play continued on.

You could sense things might boil over and they did late in the period when Carsen Twarynski got into the Kraken’s first preseason fight with Brad Malone. It would be Malone earning the split decision as both players fell to the ice.