EVERETT — It wasn’t too surprising to see a bit more angst and irritability on display Friday night given what was at stake for the Kraken and its latest preseason opponent.

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol had let it be known leading into his team’s 2-1 overtime victory over the Edmonton Oilers that the games here at Angel of the Winds Arena and Saturday night in Kent against Calgary could play a pivotal role in determining the lineups he goes with early this season. And he’d like to expand his offensive threats beyond the top-scoring preseason line of wingers Jaden Schwartz, Jordan Eberle and center Jared McCann, the latter of whom scored the decisive power-play goal with 1:58 remaining in the extra session.

McCann, positioned in the high slot, took a cross-ice pass from Eberle and beat Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner with a one-timed blast that electrified the decisively Kraken leaning fans in Everett.

The Kraken had gone nearly six full periods without scoring against Edmonton this preseason until Schwartz redirected a Mark Giordano blast from the left point with 58 seconds to go in regulation and the goalie pulled for an extra attacker.

“We just got pucks to the net more,’’ McCann said of his team’s play through much of the third period and the overtime session. “It sounds like a cliché, right? But we just kept it simple. Obviously, we’ve got a great goalie and a competitive group.’’

And “competitive’’ was a good word for what transpired over three periods. Some might call it “chippy” or “scrappy” as well and that wasn’t surprising given what was up for grabs. For the Kraken, Hakstol let it be known that any bubble players straddling the line between the bottom lines and the minor leagues should be prepared to show their competitiveness these two weekend games.

There’s a good chance that by the team’s final preseason affair Tuesday in Vancouver, Hakstol will have a very good idea who he’s going with in what spots. That’s a big reason he got an extended look at center Alex Wennberg on Friday in his exhibition debut after time away while his fiancee gave birth to their baby.

Wennberg’s line of wingers Marcus Johansson and Calle Jarnkrok started the game and had some good looks in that third period after being largely contained the two prior frames. With eight minutes to play and trailing 1-0, Wennberg centered a puck to Johansson, who fired a point-blank shot directly off the pads of Skinner.

Moments later, Wennberg nearly redirected a puck beyond Skinner only to see it deflect wide of the net.

“We had some good chemistry,’’ Wennberg said. “For me, I had a lot of fun and we played some good hockey.’’

Wennberg also got some extended looks on the power play as Hakstol looks to see what he’s got and where he slots. Known more for his defensive game and penalty killing, Wennberg appreciated the opportunity.

“I liked that they put me out there to challenge me,’’ he said.

The Oilers’ lineup put out by coach Dave Tippett contained Spokane products Kailer Yamamoto and Derek Ryan, but was nowhere near as formidable as the group that pasted the Kraken 6-0 in Edmonton a few nights prior. That in itself likely contributed to some of the overall scrappy play, with many of those on the ice fighting for spots and unlikely to see much further action as training camp winds down.

This time around, the game stayed scoreless until 5:14 of the second period when Brendan Perlini deflected a Seth Griffith shot from the left point that Philipp Grubauer had zero chance on as it went over his shoulder and in.

The Kraken laid the body on early in the first period, delivering some of its biggest hits of the preseason. Vince Dunn got into it with Zach Hyman in front of the net, knocking the Oilers’ big offseason free-agent signing to the ice and roughing him up a bit while the play continued on.

You could sense things might boil over and they did late in the period when Carsen Twarynski got into the Kraken’s first preseason fight, mixing it up with Brad Malone. It would be Malone earning the split decision as both players fell to the ice.

But the Kraken, for the most part, struggled to generate chances the opening two frames as both clubs slugged and grinded their way through.

The Kraken took some penalties and was thrust into playing defense through much of the early going and didn’t get the opportunities Hakstol had hoped for.

“We’re trying to figure out guys that can help us build shifts and build momentum,’’ he said. “We had stretches tonight where we’d have one shift, or two good shifts and we couldn’t continue that sequence and we lost momentum.’’

But Grubauer kept them in the 1-0 game, Joey Daccord came on and didn’t allow anything in the third period and the Kraken — which hit two posts earlier — finally found the mark in the late going.

“One of the ways to build chemistry and camaraderie is by gritting through situations like we did tonight,’’ Hakstol said. “Where things aren’t coming easy, they’re not going all that well but we’ll find a way.’’