The Kraken have six defensemen ready to play, and potentially one other coming out of COVID-19 protocol on Wednesday. They just can’t lose anyone else.

Given a quarter of the NHL has been in COVID protocol, that’s a risky proposition.

On Tuesday, Jamie Oleksiak and Carson Soucy practiced for the first time since being placed in COVID protocol last week. It was the Kraken’s third consecutive practice ahead of a stretch of three games in four days.

Adam Larsson is eligible to come out of protocol Wednesday, when the Kraken are slated to play the Flyers, who flew out of Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon and expect to play despite their own COVID issues.

Now that three of the Kraken’s AHL defensemen on NHL contracts are in protocol themselves, there is a slim margin for error for a club that’s found itself extremely short-handed.

“We’re going to have to be really careful with minutes for both (Oleksiak and Soucy),” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said following Tuesday’s practice. “In terms of availability, with some of the COVID situations even with our guys in the American League, this is our group of six (defensemen) that is available for us at this point in time.”

The Kraken added forward Kole Lind and goalie Joey Daccord to its taxi squad on Tuesday. Brandon Tanev will miss the rest of the season with an ACL injury, decimating the depth at forward.

On Tuesday, the Kraken practiced with as full of a group as they’ve had in weeks, with the Jaden Schwartz-Jared McCann-Jordan Eberle line reunited, and Yanni Gourde — fresh out of COVID protocol himself — between recent returner Colin Blackwell and Calle Jarnkrok.

Between the four players currently in protocol — Larsson, Vince Dunn and forwards Ryan Donato and Mason Appleton — Seattle has had 12 players in protocol this season. Appleton skated on Sunday and entered protocol on Monday, but as of Tuesday no other Kraken players were placed in protocol.

It’s affected everyone in different ways; Blackwell described having a rough time with the effects. McCann talked about struggling with energy levels upon his return. Mark Giordano lost his sense of taste and smell.

Oleksiak and Soucy on Tuesday didn’t describe many adverse effects, aside from Soucy mentioning fatigue and the need to rest.

He also wasn’t surprised to have contracted the virus after Oleksiak was diagnosed the day prior.

“It was obviously disappointing, you can’t really do anything for 10 days there,” he said. “It’s not really surprising, after I saw Oleksiak get it — I sit with him in the locker room so it was kind of fingers crossed, hoping I didn’t have it.”

Now both will return to the lineup on Wednesday if all goes well, but then comes the challenge of managing ice time. Oleksiak in particular has logged heavy minutes for the Kraken. He is third on the team among skaters in minutes played at 564 and averages 19:28 per game. Larsson leads the team in average time on ice at 22:05.

For Oleksiak and Soucy at least, they’ve had one day of practice before game action. Blackwell has had two; Gourde and Sheahan just three.

“It sucks because at the time we didn’t have games postponed, so I figured I’d be missing a few games,” said Oleksiak. “I guess I only missed one now. But I think as soon as (the positive test) happened, I just wanted to get away from everyone as quick as possible and make sure I did what I had to do to take care of myself.”

Other than Blackwell, no one described serious effects, but there’s still so little known about recovery and long COVID that there’s a bit of uneasiness around how to properly manage a return into intense NHL competition, especially with three games in four days.

“We’ll manage their minutes and see where they’re at as we go as we work through the game tomorrow night,” said Hakstol. “Both guys are good veterans. They know how to handle themselves. They know their bodies pretty well.”

Seattle is tentatively scheduled to face the Flyers on Wednesday, Calgary Thursday, and the Canucks on Saturday, all at Climate Pledge Arena.

Nearly the entirety of the Flames roster was in protocol last week, so that game will probably happen with everyone out of it, unless the Kraken have an outbreak. The Flyers have five players in protocol — though one, Ryan Ellis, was unavailable with injury anyway — and three left it on Tuesday.

Seattle’s game in Winnipeg on Jan. 8 was also postponed on Tuesday, as a part of nine Canadian team home games the league is moving in hopes of playing them in front of spectators again.

Assuming everything happens as scheduled, the Kraken at least know Oleksiak and Soucy are ready to go, and hopefully Larsson.

At some point there’s a question about how to make sure recovering athletes are returning safely, but while the Kraken are short-handed, that’s a balance they have to figure out.

“It’s a challenging day for them,” said Hakstol about returning to the ice. “Coming out of quarantine, they haven’t been able to do a lot over the last 10 days. … Our job is to be ready to play tomorrow night. We’ll be ready to play.”