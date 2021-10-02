KENT — Training camp, for all teams, is about working out systems. In addition to building chemistry, teams have to establish a style and stick to a format that works.

The Kraken is dealing with being an entirely new team in addition to building those systems. Unlike other clubs, there isn’t a system players can plug into and learn on the fly; everyone is trying to figure it out while adjusting to their new teammates, new facilities and playing in a new city.

A short camp, which included five games in the past six days, has given the Kraken a small time frame to establish its program. Even with the higher intensity that comes from a heavy game schedule, it’s not much time.

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol says he doesn’t think that’s much of a problem, because implementing defensive systems can take shape as the season goes on for all teams.

“It’s going to be a work in progress,” he said. “That’s going to continue in the early part of the season. That’s normally going to be the case, whether it’s our situation where we have all new players or in a normal situation. We continue to build in pieces day in and day out as you go through that early part of the regular season.”

On defense, where on paper the Kraken is strongest, it can take the longest time to develop those systems. So far, defenders on the roster have liked the system Hakstol has in place, even while adjusting on the fly.

“All the teams do kind of the same things in building systems,” Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson said. “It’s not like we’re coming in here and everything is new for us. I mean, we’re still all new here, but it seems like a lot of teams do the same things so it’s a couple of tweaks here and there.”

Connor Carrick, who was cut from camp Saturday and will likely go to the AHL, agreed the system allows freedom for defenders to push the pace on offense, which can be a reward for strong defense on the back line.

“As the puck comes up high, we’re allowed to keep pucks on the walls and that’s one of the ways you’ve seen the Lightning play, the Islanders play,” he said. “And then it’s just about being able to execute all the way throughout the lineup.”

The Kraken defensive personnel are primarily rugged defenders, such as Jamie Oleksiak and Mark Giordano, with just a couple of puck-moving guys such as Vince Dunn.

But even with that group and that skill set, the freedom defenders have to move the puck and be involved in plays off the rush from their defensive stops has made it not only simpler to pick up early, but enjoyable.

“Everything is trying to close quick,” defenseman Carson Soucy said. “It makes it easier on the D-men down low to close and make plays, which I like. I think a lot of it is going to result in less of playing in the D-zone and kind of eliminate (opponent) chances around the blue line.

“It’s good to get these games in and I think it’s going to take a little bit. But I think once we get it, we’re going to be rolling.”

Notes

The Kraken made further cuts Saturday, assigning forward Luke Henman to AHL Charlotte and waiving Antoine Bibeau, Carrick, Cale Fleury and Gustav Olofsson.

If all clear waivers, they’ll report to Charlotte for the start of the AHL season.

“The waivers process, they have to go through, but those guys were still here for a reason,” said Hakstol. “They’ve had good camps and have played well in the games. We’ve been able to see them at least one time. Things happen quickly in this league in terms of health, things can change quickly there so absolutely they’re important.”

Saturday saw the line of Alexander Wennberg, Marcus Johansson, and Calle Jarnkrok get another look after playing Friday.

Joonas Donskoi skated with Morgan Geekie and Ryan Donato for the third contest of the preseason. Those two lines, along with the Jared McCann, Jordan Eberle, and Jaden Schwartz unit appear to be what Hakstol will stick with to begin the season.

“First of all, they’re two great players,” Donskoi said of his linemates on Saturday. “They play with a lot of skill, we’re talking a lot, that’s kind of the foundation that I think you have to build on.”