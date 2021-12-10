Wayne Fjeld has barely processed what it would be like to play in an NHL game.

Yet the 48-year-old financial adviser from Seattle might one day, in a rare instance, be the last line of defense for the Kraken.

Fjeld is an amateur goalie and an NHL emergency backup — one of the truly unique positions in sports — for the Kraken in their first year of existence. He hasn’t begun to think what that first moment on the ice would feel like.

Fjeld is part of a four-person Kraken rotation of emergency backup goalies, known in hockey as “EBUGs.” They sit in the press box at Climate Pledge Arena for games and aren’t called upon to do anything except in the extremely unlikely instance when the team has no goalies left to play.

This first season has been full of learning experiences for the Kraken. But unlike others in the organization, Fjeld hopes to avoid this learning experience.

“A lot of people say, ‘Wow, that would be awesome if you got to play,’ ” Fjeld said. “I say well, think of whatever your sport is or your leisure activity and imagine stepping into that (elite) stage. Basically imagine how difficult that would be. It’s hard to be ready for that, but it’s also exciting You never know, you could play out of your mind for one game.”

In February 2020, David Ayres, a Zamboni driver for the AHL Toronto Marlies, played in a game for the Carolina Hurricanes — a victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs — after both Hurricanes goalies had been injured.

In 2018, Scott Foster became the first EBUG to make a save in an NHL game while playing for the Chicago Blackhawks. And before that, equipment manager Jorge Alves played the final seven seconds of a game with the Hurricanes.

That’s the entire history of EBUGs playing in NHL games. In the 1965-66 season the NHL began requiring teams to have two goalies. From that point until Foster’s debut, around 50,000 NHL games were played.

Fjeld doesn’t mind that the chance of him playing is close to zero. He’ll be ready if called upon, but he would rather the Kraken succeed without him.

“They’re phenomenal players, they’re so quick,” he said. “It would be extremely scary, but hopefully we’re ready to step up and stop even a shot or two. These players out there, they’re way better than us, even an average player out there is very, very good.”

Ayres’ debut pushed the EBUG conversation to the forefront, and the topic has been polarizing. Though many embraced Ayres’ story, which generated overwhelmingly positive national media coverage, NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly discussed eliminating the EBUG practice in favor of teams carrying third goalies.

“It happens very, very rarely, but when it happens it obviously raises everybody’s attention to the issue, and whether there are fixes that need to be made to that particular issue,” Daly told NHL.com. “There’s no easy fixes to it. Particularly, we have to work with the [NHL] Players’ Association. Who’s a player? Who’s not a player? What qualifies all of that? But obviously we want what’s best for the game, and we want to make sure people aren’t putting themselves in danger by playing goal in a National Hockey League game. … So that’s obviously something we have to continue to work through.”

Third-string goalies, who were mandated during the COVID-19-shortened 2021 season, must be paid as NHL players, and the league minimum salary is $750,000 per season. EBUGs, even if they play, are not paid. They sign amateur tryout agreements before taking the ice.

Teams would rather play an amateur to fill the gap in net than a professional to avoid paying an NHL salary to a third goalie who rarely would play, and so that third goalie could get playing time in the minor leagues instead of sitting on the bench in the NHL.

And goalie is such a specialized position that regular skaters, even at the NHL level, aren’t a good option. Some even struggle to figure out how to put on the equipment.

Instead, the Kraken have Fjeld or another EBUG bring their equipment to the arena, leave it in their car and be ready if needed.

In 2018 it occurred to Connor Beaupre a few days after he was awaiting word if he’d make his NHL debut that the game result might have rested entirely on his shoulders.

Beaupre is the Minnesota Wild’s EBUG. On one December night against the Calgary Flames he was called to stand in the tunnel as a backup after starter Devan Dubyk suffered an injury. The game went into a shootout.

But Alex Stalock, the Wild’s backup, replaced Dubyk and everything was fine. But if Stalock had been injured, even before the final shootout attempt, Beaupre might have been needed.

“If it’s tied and the Wild miss, it might come down to me for that one shot,” he said. “I would just go in for that one shot, and that’s the entirety of my on-ice experience. Realistically, that could happen.”

Justin Goldman is an EBUG for the Colorado Avalanche. None of Avalanche EBUGs skates with the team; the closest they have gotten to the NHL ice is by sitting in the locker room when the starter was injured.

EBUGs also face a bit of the unknown.

“You just grab your gear as fast as you can, they escort you to the locker room, and you sign your contract,” said Goldman, who played at Colorado State and has held roles in hockey as a writer and scout. “Then they get the jersey ready for you. You get the photo wearing the NHL jersey and all that. … But we consider it like our job, and you treat it like that. You never know what’s going to happen.”

Beaupre became the Wild’s EBUG when his father, former North Stars goalie Don Beaupre, was in an alumni game and Connor faced some shots during warm-ups. When the Wild found themselves in need, they remembered him.

He split duties with one other EBUG for a bit, but now he’s the lone option in Minnesota. Unlike Goldman and Fjeld, he practices often with the Wild and has faced NHL shots.

“Not that it’s ever going to train you to play in an NHL game, but you know what it looks like now,” he said. “Nothing can replace the physical toll it takes on your body to play at that level all the time. It’s not like I feel like I can stop everything now.”

Fjeld plays in the Kraken Hockey League at the Kraken Community Iceplex in Northgate, the only ice rink in Seattle aside from Climate Pledge. Before that he played in the Greater Seattle Hockey League, where he had to go around to different rinks outside the city.

He and three others were selected to lead the EBUG charge for the Kraken after open tryouts during training camp. Fjeld attends most Kraken games but doesn’t know how the process will play out if they call on him.

Kraken defenseman Haydn Fleury played for the Hurricanes when Ayres’ debut in 2020 made national news.

“It was crazy,” he said. “I mean, we’re right in the middle of the playoff run, I think we were out of the playoffs at the time just barely, and it was the day before the trade deadline. The two goalies got hurt, there’s a lot of emotions, I remember our head coach’s face after the game he was like, ‘Oh my God, what’s going on?’ “

None of the Hurricanes knew Ayres, because he was the Maple Leafs’ EBUG.

That’s one source of anxiety for EBUGs, Beaupre said. Because there is only one EBUG in the arena for each game, it’s possible that the visiting team might need him instead of the home team. That’s why when Beaupre was called upon, he had to linger back in the tunnel. What if the Flames needed him instead?

Columbus Blue Jackets EBUG Bailey Seagraves has been in that position. He has had a few close calls. He was the backup for the Bruins in 2020 when Tuukka Rask was injured in a game.

“Everyone grew up wanting to play in the NHL,” he said. “So you get that nervous excitement; there’s not many points in professional sports this could happen. Dreams happen all the time, but you never know when yours might happen. The closer you get, you get some butterflies, but you just get excited.”

After the successful debuts of Ayres and Foster and the attention they received, EBUGs have felt more pressure to perform should they be called upon.

“You visualize, and have those dreams and think, ‘What’s it like for it to happen?’ ” Goldman said. “But now it’s tougher, because those two guys who got into games have done so well, there’s added pressure. You don’t want to be the guy who falls flat on his face and gives up a goal every shot.”

Said Seagraves: “Eventually a guy might go in, and it might be a tough situation. You don’t want to be that guy, but if we get that opportunity the team is there to help us out.”

Beaupre said he was concerned when Ayres gave up a goal on the first shot, and that this might be it — the EBUG who shows “it really is just some guy off the street.” Instead, he rebounded and became one of the league’s most intriguing stories in the past half-decade.

Any of the roughly 100 EBUGs in the league — by Goldman’s estimate — could be the next one. They’re very aware of that, even though Beaupre said, “Chances are, nothing is ever going to happen.”

That’s a situation the Kraken hope they’re never in. It’s one Fjeld hopes never happens.

But if it does, he hopes to be ready.

“It’s exciting and terrifying at the same time,” Fjeld said. “It really sunk in the first game. This is such an opportunity, just being a part of this, it’s all our first time.”