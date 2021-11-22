On Friday night when the Kraken scored their first goal after trailing 7-0 against Colorado, fans at Climate Pledge Arena might have thought they were about to stage a comeback.

The crowd stayed, and stayed up in that moment, even though the Kraken went on to lose 7-3. The setback extended their losing streak to six games.

It sounds corny, but after the Kraken snapped the skid Sunday night with a 5-2 win over the Capitals, the crowd support seemed to genuinely matter to them.

“We lost six in a row, (and we were) at home,” Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer said. “We scored the first goal, it’s 7-0 (on Friday), the fans cheer us on. And it’s incredible. I’ve been in places where they throw beer cans at you.”

That’s one different thing about this first Kraken season. Some might attribute the fan support to the novelty surrounding the team and a city that is just happy to have an NHL team.

A less cynical thought is that the fan base, in its joy over the Kraken being here, is a relevant part of Seattle’s first NHL season.

Advertising

It’s telling that after Sunday’s victory so much of the postgame conversation was about showing up for the audience that has showed up for them.

“It’s been tough. It’s not a lot of fun,” coach Dave Hakstol said. “I believe our players coming out of (Friday), that hockey game, that stings. That stings, and it stays with you. The atmosphere in our building also stays with you. It’s probably a little bit of that mindset of how much support we had two nights ago on a crappy night and then to be able to come out tonight and do what we could to reward the people up there and, most importantly, take pride in our standard tonight, and that’s what happened.”

Grubauer is right, too; some hockey cities wouldn’t tolerate losing six games in a row. But there’s hardly been a boo or jeer at Climate Pledge over the four games of losing on home ice. And sure, in the midst of Sunday’s game, the crowd felt more engaged and ready to burst in anticipation of seeing a win.

“You’re not only playing for the fans in the city and the logo in front of you, but you’re playing for the guy next to you,” Grubauer said. “Everybody’s gotta keep themselves accountable.”

Throughout the losing streak, though at times it felt monotonous and players seemed genuinely lost for answers, there was that sense of accountability. Players spoke honestly after each game. They took it upon themselves to find answers.

Some of that led to pressing too much, but that was because of their desire to end the streak. It made Sunday’s win more rewarding.

Advertising

“Just to have that support, we want to come out and give the fans what they want,” Grubauer said. “And we need those points, we can’t lose another game (in a row). So we have got to get going, and I think it was the right time.”

Perhaps forward Calle Jarnkrok said it best: “Maybe because we’re sick and tired of losing.”

Hakstol has talked multiple times about honestly evaluating losses. Grubauer talked after the game as well about how hard everybody was working.

It’s one win, and the schedule isn’t getting any easier. Another loss Sunday, and the streak could have gone into dangerous territory.

But they pulled out of it, and they did it on home ice. Even after what could have been an easy opportunity to check out as an expansion team that’s just happy to be here, the column in the NHL standings under “streak” says “W1.”

That’s a good enough place to start again.