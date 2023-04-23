A Kraken team seeking playoff answers before what’s shaping up as a must-win Monday night home game might start the search in its own-zone faceoff circles.

The Colorado Avalanche held the faceoff edge throughout the first three games of this best-of-seven series, but their dominance in the Kraken’s end was apparent in Game 3 and led to costly goals against the last two contests. Colorado won 9 of 12 faceoffs in the Kraken’s end Saturday night, the biggest a clean Alex Newhook win off Matty Beniers that led directly to a Cale Makar slap shot goal.

“Honestly, if I’m going to be blunt, I think we’ve got to be smart and cheat a little bit more,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said during Sunday’s between-games media session in a series the Avs lead 2-1. “Colorado’s doing a better job than us of getting away with it in the dot. That gives them the advantage, so we have to do a better job of that.

“If it’s going to be allowed in the faceoff dot, then we’ve got to be right there with them.”

Players often “cheat” by leaning to one side of the faceoff circle to gain leverage. That’s why the referee or linesman dropping the puck ensures both players taking the draw have skates pointed straight ahead and planted near, but not over, hash marks within the circle.

Sticks must also be on the ice before the puck drop, though some try to time the draw and lift them sooner. Violators can be kicked out of the faceoff circle and somebody else brought on to take the draw.

Overall, the Kraken won just 45.3% of faceoffs this season — second worst in the league. Struggles continued this series, with the Kraken sporting just a 44% success rate and capturing only 43% of faceoffs in their own end.

It’s hardly stunning Hakstol feels on-ice officials might be granting faceoff leeway to a defending Stanley Cup champion. Or that seasoned Avalanche playoff veterans might be plying tricks of the faceoff trade against a 20-year-old rookie such as Beniers.

Saturday wasn’t kind to Beniers, who, despite scoring his first playoff goal, lost 3 of 4 own-zone faceoffs and two more in Colorado’s end. Beniers was far better in the neutral zone — winning 6 of 9 — but those faceoffs are of lesser value than at either end.

Naturally, in a close playoff series Colorado leads 10-9 in total goals, any edge gets magnified.

Beniers wasn’t Saturday’s only faceoff culprit as Yanni Gourde — who led the team by winning 49.7% of draws this season — lost all four taken in his own end. Gourde is 0 for 9 in own-zone faceoffs the last two games and 3 for 16 this series.

“We’ve also got some (struggling) veteran guys that we’ll look at here behind the scenes and look into ways that we can be more effective,” Hakstol said.

And they’ll have to hurry. Following Monday’s contest, the series heads to Colorado for Game 5 on Wednesday and anything short of a Climate Pledge split would leave the Kraken primed for elimination.

The Avalanche are riding clear momentum, overcoming not only the initial loss in the series opener and a 2-0 deficit in Game 2, but also the Game 3 absence of valued forward Valeri Nichushkin. The Avalanche said he’d boarded a flight out of Seattle for “personal reasons” before Saturday’s contest.

Speculation abounded Sunday as to the cause of Nichushkin — who scored the tying goal in Game 2 — leaving. He reportedly left the team hotel overnight Friday accompanied by security and hasn’t been seen in public since.

As for the Kraken, Hakstol couldn’t say whether Morgan Geekie would play Game 4 after missing Game 3 while his wife was in labor. Geekie was one of the Kraken’s better faceoff men the last two seasons — though he’s recently taken fewer after shifting from center to a wing position — winning a second-best 49.2% behind Gourde this season and team high 53% a year ago.

The Kraken did better statistically in Game 2, winning half the 22 defensive zone faceoffs taken.

But the first Avalanche goal that cut into the Kraken’s 2-0 lead came off a clean faceoff win against Gourde and a Makar point blast deflected by Artturi Lehkonen. And the winning Avalanche goal by Devon Toews came off another defensive zone faceoff loss in which Beniers tied up his man on the draw, but Kraken teammates couldn’t gain puck control.

Another place faceoffs aren’t helping the Kraken is a power play that’s 1-for-11 in the series — the only goal coming from Jaden Schwartz with 40 seconds left in Game 3.

Gaining puck control right away on power plays can mean valued extra offensive zone possession. But the Kraken won only four of 11 power play faceoffs on Saturday — and half of the eight in Colorado’s end.

Conversely, the Avalanche won 4 of 6 power play faceoffs — 3 of 5 in the Kraken’s end — and enjoyed sustained pressure that forced the penalty kill units to work overtime. For the series, the Avs are 10 for 15 in power play faceoff wins — capturing 8 of 13 in the Kraken’s zone.

And while the Kraken have successfully fended off all seven Colorado power play chances, the extra energy expended due to immediate sustained pressure by the Avs with every man advantage looms large. The Kraken were not as physical the last five periods of the series and can’t be expending added energy on special teams due to routine faceoff losses.

Interestingly, the Kraken hadn’t done that poorly on offensive zone faceoffs while on the power play before Saturday — winning 6 of 10 the first two games. What’s hurt more is even when gaining quick possession, they aren’t getting pucks close enough to Colorado’s net.

“I think we need to get pucks to the net,” 40-goal scorer Jared McCann said Sunday. “We’ve got to outnumber them to the net, obviously. They’re doing a good job of pressuring up the walls and kind of taking away the side of the net. We’ve just got to get pucks to the net and get guys in front of (the goalie) and make it hard for him to see the puck. Sometimes, less is more and keeping it simple is better.”

That’s how Schwartz scored his power play marker in Saturday’s game, deflecting a Justin Schultz wrist shot from the point. But Schwartz notably did so only after cleanly winning the faceoff in Colorado’s end.