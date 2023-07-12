Inside the NHL

Lennie Childs admits he’s occasionally had to reconcile conflicting inner views with each step up an arduous ladder toward someday becoming an NHL coach.

Childs, 31, a guest coach at last week’s Kraken development camp, is a rare Black assistant for an NCAA Division I hockey program — having completed his first season with Union College in Schenectady, New York.

That’s his latest stop in a career that includes playing youth hockey in the Washington, D.C. suburb of Silver Spring, Maryland, D.C., then with the NAHL Tier II junior Janesville Jets and Concordia University in Wisconsin. He was later an associate head coach at Janesville, then an assistant for the USHL Des Moines Buccaneers.

In a perfect world, Childs’ growing resume would render his skin color a nonissue. But these are imperfect times, discussions about race seemingly permeate all of American society and the sport Childs has made his life’s passion isn’t historically known for high levels of Black participation.

And therein lies some inner conflict: Childs wants his lifelong hockey commitment to be an example for how some “affirmative action” measures can work within coaching. But he also doesn’t want to ever be viewed as an affirmative action hire.

“Everybody’s pushing for equality, equality, equality,” Childs said. “But at the end of the day, there really aren’t that many African Americans that are playing all the way through their careers and picking up coaching. And not everyone understands that part.

“They just see a bunch of white guys getting jobs and are like ‘Why are there no Black guys?’ Well, because there aren’t as many grinding it out and doing it. I’m not saying that I’m the superhero for doing that. But we need more of that.”

Indeed, the NHL’s player demographics are quite unlike the NFL, NBA and MLB. An NHL diversity report last October found more than 90% of its players are white compared to recent studies showing 57.5% of white players in MLB, 25% in the NFL and 17% in the NBA.

So, the former player pool of nonwhite NHL coaching candidates is vastly smaller, with Dirk Graham remaining the only Black head coach in league history from his 58 games with the Chicago Blackhawks in 1998-99. There were only two Black coaches in North American professional hockey last season, both in the ECHL with Jason Payne of the Cincinnati Cyclones and Joel Martin of the Kalamazoo Wings.

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltending coach Frantz Jean and video coach Nigel Kirwan were the NHL’s only present-day Black assistant coaches last season.

Still, the NHL, largely wanting to broaden its future fan base, has pushed for more inclusivity throughout player ranks at all hockey levels. That includes sponsoring youth initiatives in geographical locations not traditionally associated with the sport.

“When I’m out recruiting, it used to be that you walked into a rink and you’d see one African American kid,” Childs said. “Now, there’s like two or three at every game you watch, which is very cool.”

And as of this summer, there’s a new opportunity at NHL development camps for increasingly diverse coaching aspirants — with Childs attending last week’s Kraken workouts through a BIPOC Coaches Program run by the NHL Coaches Association. Childs agreed that his camp opportunity over some ineligible non-BIPOC coaching peers does constitute “affirmative action” to a degree.

But he doesn’t view it as leapfrogging anyone to an NHL job. Instead, he’ll use knowledge gained to further his two-decade portfolio within hockey in hopes the total package someday satisfies an NHL team.

“What I was able to pick up on in a week, I can’t wait to take home and use for my own career,” Childs said. “There are definitely some things that you see that you’re like ‘What was I thinking before?’ Or, they do things in a different way that’s clearly working and I want to be able to take those and apply them.”

He applauded the Kraken, one of a dozen NHL teams accepting the program’s guest coaches, for thoroughly vetting his prior stops to gauge his seriousness before accepting him.

“Definitely, representation is a big thing,” said Childs, who hopes to show other aspiring coaches of color that reaching higher levels is “very doable” over time.

“But It takes hard work,” he added. “And the one thing that you can’t replicate is the time that it takes to go through the smaller levels, play hockey all the way up to junior hockey, college hockey and try to get to the pros. And then, start your coaching career.

“We need more people to go through that process,” he said. “Because you can’t just jump from not knowing hockey to being a person of color and going to the NHL. It just doesn’t happen.”

For coaches such as Childs putting in the time, the program also can get them on a pro hockey radar that otherwise might miss them.

Pro coaching in any sport is often likened to a fraternity where who you know matters most. And it’s too easy for those hiring to ignore even the most qualified people they lack familiarity and comfort with.

After all, despite the NFL’s much higher pool of Black players — about 70% — there were only five Black head coaches out of 32 teams last season.

Childs grew up a fan of a Washington Capitals, who in the 1970s employed the NHL’s second and third Black players in Mike Marson and Bill Riley. By the 2003-04 season, when Childs was 12, they had Anson Carter, a Black forward from Canada, and Detroit-born Mike Grier, the league’s first African American player trained exclusively in the U.S.

One day, Childs’ youth team saw the Capitals play and received postgame access outside the locker room. When Grier exited, Childs’ father encouraged him to seek the player’s phone number.

“I told him ‘I like your play. Can I have your number?’” Childs said with a laugh. “And he gave it to me. I did call him, and we talked for about five minutes.”

Grier later became an NHL assistant and the San Jose Sharks last year named him the first Black general manager in NHL history. Childs believes that childhood connection, however fleeting, likely helped sustain his hockey interest. Now, he’ll try to do that for others, bolstered by his latest insights.

“My goal is to mentor as many guys as possible,” he said. “I’m still young. But I want to mentor any guys that want to do the coaching route and try to help them along.”