Tye Kartye has become a model for the Soo Greyhounds of the Ontario Hockey League, his former team. Little things, like clips of a forecheck they want to emulate.

Big-picture things, too, like what happens when you don’t get ahead of yourself. When you don’t try to do everything at once. When you keep plugging away, even if the scouts don’t see the potential in you.

Kartye’s rise to the big show was slow, then overnight. Just a year removed from Sault Ste. Marie, the 22-year-old, undrafted winger with a hard edge and sneaky shot has the best chance to make the jump from American Hockey League standout to Kraken regular, thanks to a high-profile trial run in the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs.

“I’m not sure what the team and the organization has in mind for me. But I’m confident in my abilities,” Kartye said. “Playing those 10 games in the playoffs, I believe I showed I can help the team out.

“Believing in yourself is one of the first steps to having success. And I think I’ve always had that. I’ll continue to have that.”

Belief played a part, but also humility. Through the years, Kartye had a pretty good sense of where he stood in the pecking order. In 2017, the Greyhounds selected Kartye in the eighth round of that year’s Ontario Hockey League priority selection, but unsurprisingly he didn’t make it out of his first camp.

John Dean was named head coach for 2018-19 and heard about a skinny, skilled forward who was told to get bigger and stronger in his exit meeting the previous year.

“Here comes this moose of a man,” Dean said, “Who clearly took direction very literally and took it to heart. That’s how I know him as a coach, too. Any time you give him direction, he’s going to take it and run with it.”

Dean described him as caring and well-mannered, even after getting chewed out over a play.

“He would always leave the office with an ‘OK, thanks coach!’” Dean recalled. “That was just his personality. He’s very grounded in being grateful.”

While with the Greyhounds, Kartye added a physical element to his game that he suspected would serve him well. He was, again, realistic when he became NHL draft eligible.

“The first year, I didn’t really think I deserved to get picked,” Kartye said. “The second year I had a good year, and I was a lot more hopeful. And that one was pretty disappointing.”

He continued his solid, if unheralded, OHL career. He never did hear his name called at the draft, but signed with the Kraken as a free agent on March 1, 2022, during a Soo season in which he led the team and was fourth in the league in goal-scoring.

“That was an incredibly special day just because I’ve been working really hard for a long time and obviously that was a that was the end goal, to get to get there and get rewarded with that,” Kartye said.

Kartye started out on the fourth line with the Kraken’s top minor league affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, then started to feel more comfortable and confident around the holidays. He turned limited minutes into an AHL Rookie of the Year campaign, becoming the third undrafted winner of the Red Garrett Memorial Award in the past 12 years.

The big club in Seattle remained healthy and very occasionally called up a veteran forward — John Hayden, usually, and Jesper Froden for a long stretch. Kartye never got a look.

After Jared McCann was injured on a dangerous hit from Cale Makar in Game 4 of the Kraken’s first-round playoff series, Kartye was summoned. Not to be shuffled into the mix — slotted directly into the top line.

“It was the most crucial point in the season,” Kartye said. “So I’m super proud that they called me up then. But I definitely would say it was a little bit of a surprise.”

His parents, Richelle and Todd, hopped on a plane and took their seats soon after Game 5 started, wearing Greyhounds and Firebirds gear. They saw their son score in the second period of his NHL debut en route to a 3-2 win and series lead. He was the eighth player since 1927 to score while making his NHL debut in the playoffs.

“They just said how happy they were for me and how proud they were of me,” Kartye said of the postgame family reunion. “I was just super thankful that they were there for that.”

Back in Ontario, the texts were flying. It was a fun night for the Greyhounds organization.

“That’s the cool part about hockey. We share in each other’s joy,” Dean said.

“I get goose bumps even right now, thinking about it. Just the nature of the story of how he started, how he built his game. To watch a guy who’s done everything right, on and off the ice … get called up.”

Game 7, a nail-biter, fell on Kartye’s 22nd birthday. The Kraken advanced past Colorado to the second round and, even after getting McCann back, left Kartye on the top line.

After the Kraken were eliminated by the Dallas Stars, one win away from the Western Conference finals, Kartye returned to Coachella Valley and went all the way to Game 7 overtime in the Calder Cup final. The Firebirds lost, 3-2.

He took his time driving home to Kingston, reflecting on the blur of the past month.

The Kraken hosted a prospects camp less than two weeks after Coachella Valley’s season ended. Kartye and fellow NHL roster hopeful Ryker Evans did not attend.

“They kind of let us know that [it was OK to hang back],” Kartye said. “’We know you had a long season’ and kind of just get home and get some rest. I wasn’t against that.

“My body was pretty beat up, so it took some time to start feeling good again.”

Meanwhile the Kraken lost three lower-line players when free agency opened, and Kartye is among the possibilities to make his regular-season debut on opening night. There’s a scenario where the Kraken don’t dip into their prospect pool, however, with the addition of free-agent pickups Pierre-Eduard Bellemare and Kailer Yamamoto and the return of Andre Burakovsky from injury.

General manager Ron Francis said he was impressed with Kartye’s playoff performance and “that’s an exciting possible piece for us moving forward.”

“I feel like I can play up and down the lineup depending on what role the team has envisioned for me,” Kartye said.

Kraken training camp began Thursday. As the Greyhounds’ crop of first-years filed in for their own camp weeks earlier, Kartye was name-dropped — now with NHL approval.

“He was very much a sculptor of his game. Very methodical,” Dean said. “Generally young players want it all right away. They try to (be) a jack of all trades, master of none, and they try to bite off a lot of different elements of their game at once. And Tye was really good at pinpointing something in his game that he wanted to get better at and improve on.

“You’d see him for 15, 20 minutes before or after practice, working on a part of his game until he felt that was cleaned up. And he’d move on to the next thing.”

Workmanlike, but not flashy. That’s probably why he got passed on repeatedly.

It sounds like an underdog story unless you watched it unfold.

“To be clear, he’s earned every bit of it,” Dean said.