The Kraken just want to make sure fans get their money’s worth.

A second consecutive Kraken series has gone the full seven games. After dropping two straight games against the Dallas Stars and falling behind 3-2 in the second round, the Kraken notched a 6-3 victory at home on Saturday, creating the need for another winner-takes-all finale. The victor advances to the Western Conference Final.

The Kraken’s previous Game 7 against the Colorado Avalanche was a 2-1 victory in which Oliver Bjorkstrand scored both goals and Philipp Grubauer made 33 saves.

When: Game 7 is set for Monday at 5 p.m.

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas

Watch: ESPN

Listen: KJR is the Kraken’s live radio broadcast partner. Monday’s game will air on 93.3 FM. Everett Fitzhugh provides play-by-play with analysis from Dave Tomlinson.

Visit seattletimes.com to follow our game coverage and live updates.