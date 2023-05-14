The Kraken just want to make sure fans get their money’s worth.
A second consecutive Kraken series has gone the full seven games. After dropping two straight games against the Dallas Stars and falling behind 3-2 in the second round, the Kraken notched a 6-3 victory at home on Saturday, creating the need for another winner-takes-all finale. The victor advances to the Western Conference Final.
The Kraken’s previous Game 7 against the Colorado Avalanche was a 2-1 victory in which Oliver Bjorkstrand scored both goals and Philipp Grubauer made 33 saves.
When: Game 7 is set for Monday at 5 p.m.
Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas
Watch: ESPN
Listen: KJR is the Kraken’s live radio broadcast partner. Monday’s game will air on 93.3 FM. Everett Fitzhugh provides play-by-play with analysis from Dave Tomlinson.
