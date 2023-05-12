Lower those Climate Pledge Arena blinds, because the Kraken are back home and trying not to have Saturday afternoon’s Game 6 serve as their season finale.

The Kraken’s road luck ran dry at a precarious time, and they find themselves trailing the Stars 3-2 in their second-round playoff series after Thursday’s 5-2 loss in Dallas. One more win, and the Stars are headed on to the Western Conference finals.

“I’m confident we can come back in this series. It’s far from over,” defenseman Adam Larsson said.

When: 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Climate Pledge Arena

Watch: ESPN

Listen: KJR is the Kraken’s live radio broadcast partner. Saturday’s game will air on 93.3 FM. Everett Fitzhugh provides play-by-play with analysis from Dave Tomlinson.

