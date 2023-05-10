The Kraken couldn’t put the Dallas Stars on the brink on Tuesday night at home, falling 6-3, so the best-of-seven series shifts back to Texas tied at two games apiece.
Sporting a superior road record since early in the season, Seattle has picked up four of six postseason wins away from Climate Pledge Arena and took Game 1 in Dallas.
On Tuesday the Kraken regained the services of 40-goal scorer Jared McCann, who re-entered the lineup on the fourth line. He missed six games due to injury.
When: Game 5 is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday
Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Watch: TNT
Listen: KJR is the Kraken’s live radio broadcast partner. Thursday’s game will air on 93.3 FM. Everett Fitzhugh provides play-by-play with analysis from Dave Tomlinson.
