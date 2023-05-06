The Stanley Cup playoffs return to Seattle for at least another two games. The Kraken and Dallas Stars are knotted in the best-of-seven series at a game apiece.

The Kraken won one of three home games in Round 1. That lone victory came in overtime off the stick of winger Jordan Eberle.

“You look at the stats — we’ve had more success on the road than we have at home,” Eberle said. “But you have to be a good home team if you want to win the Cup. I think it’s that simple.”

When: Sunday’s Game 3 is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Where: Climate Pledge Arena

Watch: TBS

Listen: KJR is the Kraken’s live radio broadcast partner. Sunday’s game will air on 93.3 FM. Everett Fitzhugh provides play-by-play with analysis from Dave Tomlinson.

