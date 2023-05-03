Just like old times. The Seattle Kraken, a Western Conference wild card, won Game 1 on the road Tuesday as they did in the first round. The pressure is now on the Dallas Stars, who don’t want to head to Seattle down 2-0 in the series, in Thursday’s Game 2.
In the series-opening win, Seattle watched a 4-2 third-period lead disappear, part of a four-goal game from Stars veteran Joe Pavelski. But Kraken alternate captain Yanni Gourde kicked, bounced and maneuvered a loose puck to his stick blade and scored 12:17 into overtime to end it.
When: Game 2 is Thursday night and is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. PT.
Where: Dallas’ American Airlines Center.
Watch: TNT.
Listen: KJR is the Kraken’s live radio broadcast partner. Thursday’s game will air on 93.3 FM. Everett Fitzhugh provides play-by-play with analysis from Dave Tomlinson.
Visit seattletimes.com to follow our game coverage and live updates.
