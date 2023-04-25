This series is tied again, but this time, emotions are running higher.

The Kraken turned in a 3-2 Game 4 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Monday night at Climate Pledge Arena. Jordan Eberle scored a power-play goal exactly three minutes into overtime to end a game marred by Cale Makar’s hit that injured Eberle’s linemate, Jared McCann. McCann missed the rest of the game and was ruled out of Game 5 in Denver. Makar, too, will miss it, as Colorado’s star defenseman was suspended one game for his actions.

Each team has won once on the road, once at home in this best-of-seven series.

When: Game 5 is Wednesday night and is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Watch: ESPN, ROOT Sports

Stream: ROOT Sports is available on DirecTV Stream and FuboTV. Many platforms, including FuboTV, offer free trials to new customers.

Listen: KJR is the Kraken’s live radio broadcast partner. Wednesday night’s game will air on 93.3 FM. Everett Fitzhugh provides play-by-play with analysis from Dave Tomlinson.

All games will also be available on iHeart Radio and Sirius XM.

Visit seattletimes.com to follow our game coverage and live updates.