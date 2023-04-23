The Kraken couldn’t complete the comeback and fell 6-4 to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night. They must secure a split at Climate Pledge Arena in Monday’s Game 4 to avoid a troubling 3-1 series hole.
When: Game 4 is Monday night and is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
Where: Climate Pledge Arena
Watch: TBS, ROOT Sports
Stream: ROOT Sports is available on DirecTV Stream and FuboTV. Many platforms, including FuboTV, offer free trials to new customers.
Listen: KJR is the Kraken’s live radio broadcast partner. Monday night’s game will air on 93.3 FM. Everett Fitzhugh provides play-by-play with analysis from Dave Tomlinson.
All games will also be available on iHeart Radio and Sirius XM.
Visit seattletimes.com to follow our game coverage and live updates.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.