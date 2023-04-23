The Kraken couldn’t complete the comeback and fell 6-4 to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night. They must secure a split at Climate Pledge Arena in Monday’s Game 4 to avoid a troubling 3-1 series hole.

When: Game 4 is Monday night and is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Where: Climate Pledge Arena

Watch: TBS, ROOT Sports

Stream: ROOT Sports is available on DirecTV Stream and FuboTV. Many platforms, including FuboTV, offer free trials to new customers.

Listen: KJR is the Kraken’s live radio broadcast partner. Monday night’s game will air on 93.3 FM. Everett Fitzhugh provides play-by-play with analysis from Dave Tomlinson.

All games will also be available on iHeart Radio and Sirius XM.

Visit seattletimes.com to follow our game coverage and live updates.