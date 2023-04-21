It’s Seattle’s time to shine.

The Kraken’s inaugural playoff run shifts to the Pacific Northwest for Saturday’s Game 3, with the series tied at a game apiece. The Colorado Avalanche erased a two-goal lead and won Game 2 on Devon Toews’ late putback Thursday at Ball Arena.

When: Game 3 is Saturday, with a 7 p.m. scheduled start

Where: Climate Pledge Arena

Watch: TBS, ROOT Sports

Stream: ROOT Sports is available on DirecTV Stream and FuboTV. Many platforms, including FuboTV, offer free trials to new customers.

Listen: KJR is the Kraken’s live radio broadcast partner. Saturday’s game will air on 93.3 FM. Everett Fitzhugh provides play by play with analysis from Dave Tomlinson.

All games will also be available on iHeart Radio and Sirius XM.

Visit seattletimes.com to follow our game coverage and live updates.