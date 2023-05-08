The Dallas Stars will be trying to avoid a potentially ruinous 3-1 series hole while the Kraken go for a second straight victory at a building they’ve neglected at times this season — Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena.

Seven different goal scorers found the net as the Kraken took Game 3, 7-2, and chased Dallas goaltender Jake Oettinger after the second period.

The series shifts back to Dallas for Game 5, then returns to Seattle if necessary.

When: Game 4 is set for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday

Where: Climate Pledge Arena

Watch: ESPN

Listen: KJR is the Kraken’s live radio broadcast partner. Tuesday’s game will air on 93.3 FM. Everett Fitzhugh provides play-by-play with analysis from Dave Tomlinson.

Visit seattletimes.com to follow our game coverage and live updates.