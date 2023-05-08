The Dallas Stars will be trying to avoid a potentially ruinous 3-1 series hole while the Kraken go for a second straight victory at a building they’ve neglected at times this season — Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena.
Seven different goal scorers found the net as the Kraken took Game 3, 7-2, and chased Dallas goaltender Jake Oettinger after the second period.
The series shifts back to Dallas for Game 5, then returns to Seattle if necessary.
When: Game 4 is set for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday
Where: Climate Pledge Arena
Watch: ESPN
Listen: KJR is the Kraken’s live radio broadcast partner. Tuesday’s game will air on 93.3 FM. Everett Fitzhugh provides play-by-play with analysis from Dave Tomlinson.
Visit seattletimes.com to follow our game coverage and live updates.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.