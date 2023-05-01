There’s a new round, a new time zone and a new set of problems for the Seattle Kraken.

After finishing off the Colorado Avalanche in seven games, the Kraken are in Dallas for Games 1 and 2 of the Western Conference semifinals. It’s a quick turnaround for Seattle, which played Sunday. The Stars got a few days of rest after eliminating the Minnesota Wild in Game 6 on Friday.

When: Game 1 is Tuesday night and is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas

Watch: ESPN

Listen: KJR is the Kraken’s live radio broadcast partner. Tuesday’s game will air on 93.3 FM. Everett Fitzhugh provides play-by-play with analysis from Dave Tomlinson.

