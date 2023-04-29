Here goes everything.

Teams play all season for the higher playoff seed and the right to host a deciding Game 7, the last-ditch option, when nearly two weeks of jockeying and three venue changes weren’t enough to separate two squads. The wild-card Kraken dropped Friday’s Game 6 at home, 4-1. So it’s back to Denver, where the Central Division champion Colorado Avalanche will stage the series finale.

When: Sunday night’s Game 7 is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Ball Arena

Watch: TNT, ROOT Sports

Stream: ROOT Sports is available on DirecTV Stream and FuboTV. Many platforms, including FuboTV, offer free trials to new customers.

Listen: KJR is the Kraken’s live radio broadcast partner. Sunday night’s winner-takes-all game will air on 93.3 FM. Everett Fitzhugh provides play-by-play with analysis from Dave Tomlinson

Visit seattletimes.com to follow our game coverage and live updates.