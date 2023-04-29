Here goes everything.
Teams play all season for the higher playoff seed and the right to host a deciding Game 7, the last-ditch option, when nearly two weeks of jockeying and three venue changes weren’t enough to separate two squads. The wild-card Kraken dropped Friday’s Game 6 at home, 4-1. So it’s back to Denver, where the Central Division champion Colorado Avalanche will stage the series finale.
When: Sunday night’s Game 7 is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Denver’s Ball Arena
Watch: TNT, ROOT Sports
Stream: ROOT Sports is available on DirecTV Stream and FuboTV. Many platforms, including FuboTV, offer free trials to new customers.
Listen: KJR is the Kraken’s live radio broadcast partner. Sunday night’s winner-takes-all game will air on 93.3 FM. Everett Fitzhugh provides play-by-play with analysis from Dave Tomlinson
Visit seattletimes.com to follow our game coverage and live updates.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.