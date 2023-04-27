A potentially decisive Game 6 awaits Seattle hockey fans.

The Kraken hold a 3-2 series lead and can advance with a home win against the reeling Avalanche. Defenseman Cale Makar rejoins the Colorado lineup after serving a one-game suspension and will help the defending Stanley Cup champions fight off elimination.

When: Game 6 is Friday night and is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle

Watch: TNT, ROOT Sports

Stream: ROOT Sports is available on DirecTV Stream and FuboTV. Many platforms, including FuboTV, offer free trials to new customers.

Listen: KJR is the Kraken’s live radio broadcast partner. Friday night’s game will air on 93.3 FM. Everett Fitzhugh provides play-by-play with analysis from Dave Tomlinson

