Kate Shefte
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

A potentially decisive Game 6 awaits Seattle hockey fans. 

The Kraken hold a 3-2 series lead and can advance with a home win against the reeling Avalanche. Defenseman Cale Makar rejoins the Colorado lineup after serving a one-game suspension and will help the defending Stanley Cup champions fight off elimination.

NHL playoffs Kraken vs. Avalanche

Morgan Geekie celebrates his third period goal with teammate Justin Schultz and Alex Wennberg, who scored the second goal for Seattle. (Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times)

    When: Game 6 is Friday night and is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

    Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle

    Watch: TNT, ROOT Sports

    Stream: ROOT Sports is available on DirecTV Stream and FuboTV. Many platforms, including FuboTV, offer free trials to new customers.

    Listen: KJR is the Kraken’s live radio broadcast partner. Friday night’s game will air on 93.3 FM. Everett Fitzhugh provides play-by-play with analysis from Dave Tomlinson

    Visit seattletimes.com to follow our game coverage and live updates.

