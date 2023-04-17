The Kraken’s first-ever playoff run gets underway Tuesday night. As the top wild-card seed, they’re starting the seven-game series on the road, facing Central Division champion and defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado. The series shifts to Seattle for Saturday’s Game 3.
When: Game 1 is Tuesday and set to start at 7 p.m.
Where: The teams will face off at Denver’s Ball Arena.
Watch: ESPN, ROOT Sports
Stream: ROOT Sports is available on DirecTV Stream and fuboTV. Don’t have a subscription? Many platforms offer free trials to new customers.
Listen: KJR AM is the Kraken’s live radio broadcast partner. Tuesday’s game will air on 93.3 FM. Everett Fitzhugh provides play-by-play with color analysis from Dave Tomlinson.
All games will also be available on iHeart Radio and Sirius XM.
Visit seattletimes.com to follow our game coverage and live updates.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.