The Kraken’s first-ever playoff run gets underway Tuesday night. As the top wild-card seed, they’re starting the seven-game series on the road, facing Central Division champion and defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado. The series shifts to Seattle for Saturday’s Game 3.

When: Game 1 is Tuesday and set to start at 7 p.m.

Where: The teams will face off at Denver’s Ball Arena.

Watch: ESPN, ROOT Sports

Stream: ROOT Sports is available on DirecTV Stream and fuboTV. Don’t have a subscription? Many platforms offer free trials to new customers.

Listen: KJR AM is the Kraken’s live radio broadcast partner. Tuesday’s game will air on 93.3 FM. Everett Fitzhugh provides play-by-play with color analysis from Dave Tomlinson.

All games will also be available on iHeart Radio and Sirius XM.

Visit seattletimes.com to follow our game coverage and live updates.