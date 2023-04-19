In their postseason debut, the Kraken took a 1-0 series lead Tuesday on the Central Division champion and defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. Seattle’s Alex Wennberg had a goal and an assist and Philipp Grubauer turned in 34 saves in the 3-1 victory.

This is the last game in Denver until Wednesday, April 26, if needed. The series shifts to Seattle for Saturday’s Game 3 and Monday’s Game 4.

When: Game 2 is Thursday and set to start at 6:30 p.m.

Where: The teams will meet at Ball Arena in Denver.

Watch: ESPN, ROOT Sports

Stream: ROOT Sports is available on DirecTV Stream and fuboTV. Many platforms, including fuboTV, offer free trials to new customers.

Listen: KJR is the Kraken’s live radio broadcast partner. Thursday’s game will air on 93.3 FM. Everett Fitzhugh provides play-by-play with color analysis from Dave Tomlinson.

All games will also be available on iHeart Radio and Sirius XM.

