In their postseason debut, the Kraken took a 1-0 series lead Tuesday on the Central Division champion and defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. Seattle’s Alex Wennberg had a goal and an assist and Philipp Grubauer turned in 34 saves in the 3-1 victory.
This is the last game in Denver until Wednesday, April 26, if needed. The series shifts to Seattle for Saturday’s Game 3 and Monday’s Game 4.
When: Game 2 is Thursday and set to start at 6:30 p.m.
Where: The teams will meet at Ball Arena in Denver.
Watch: ESPN, ROOT Sports
Stream: ROOT Sports is available on DirecTV Stream and fuboTV. Many platforms, including fuboTV, offer free trials to new customers.
Listen: KJR is the Kraken’s live radio broadcast partner. Thursday’s game will air on 93.3 FM. Everett Fitzhugh provides play-by-play with color analysis from Dave Tomlinson.
All games will also be available on iHeart Radio and Sirius XM.
Visit seattletimes.com to follow our game coverage and live updates.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.