Inside the NHL

One needs get within only 20 or so feet of the dressing-room door following any Kraken win to hear the same victory music belted out from inside.

Back in 1974, the “swamp rock” group Redbone released a bouncy one-hit-wonder titled “Come and Get Your Love” featuring an infectious, catchy opening line that grabs listeners and pulls them in.

“Hail (hail) what’s the matter with your head, yeah … ”

The song gained popularity on “The Midnight Special” variety TV show and soared to No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. Which may have ended this story, except for the pioneering, history-making nature of the band — one with inadvertent ties to community-relations work the Kraken are now doing — plus a decision four decades later to include the song in opening credits of the Marvel movie “Guardians of the Galaxy” in 2014.

Kraken winger Jordan Eberle, a designated team connoisseur of all things music-related, remembered the tune from the movie when he and other veterans last month began discussing a victory song. They were gathered at the back of the team bus, on a four-hour drive from the Alberta resort town of Kananaskis to Edmonton for their final preseason game.

“We just kind of came up with a few, and that was the one that stuck,” said Eberle, who’d pitched the song as a possibility. “I just liked the upbeat tempo of it. You know, like at the start of it?

“Those are the songs you want coming into the room. Especially when you win. You’re feeling good, and you want to kind of hop around. So it stuck with us.”

Advertising

The song’s signature “Come and get your love” chorus is repeated 17 times throughout, guaranteeing to resonate. A year ago the Kraken selected “How Do You Like Me Now?” by country star Toby Keith as their victory music.

“We thought that was a good spin on everybody getting traded here by their teams,” Eberle said of the expansion Kraken drafting castoffs from elsewhere with something to prove to former squads. “I liked that a lot.”

Still, the song never quite caught on.

“We didn’t hear it too much,” Eberle said.

Indeed, the debut Kraken won only 27 times all season. They’d already posted seven victories this season — including a franchise-record four in a row — entering Tuesday night’s game against Nashville despite having played just 16% of their schedule.

“So we switched it this year,” Eberle said. “We knew we needed a new one.”

What makes this choice even more interesting is the story behind Redbone, founded by brothers Pat and Lolly Vegas in their native California. The band members were all Native Americans from different origins, with the Vegas brothers being Mexican Americans of Yaqui and Shoshone descent.

In fact, the band chose their “Redbone” name because it’s a Cajun term for a person of mixed race, and Jimi Hendrix, who was a fan, suggested they pick something close to their roots. They’d often wear traditional Native American attire on stage, and one song, “We Were all Wounded at Wounded Knee” emphasized their Indigenous background.

Advertising

“Come and Get Your Love” remains the highest-charting single released by a Native American group, earning Redbone induction in the Native American Music Association Hall of Fame in 2008 and the New York Smithsonian Museum of the American Indian in 2013.

“When people in the Native American community hear ‘Come and Get Your Love’ they are required to get up and dance,” Auburn city council member Chris Stearns, a member of the Navajo nation, told me Tuesday. “Redbone is the greatest Native American band in music history. I keep a VHS copy of their performance from ‘The Midnight Special.’ “

Which makes for unintended synergy with community-related work the Kraken have done with Native American groups. Last December, during an Indigenous People’s Night at Climate Pledge Arena, players wore warmup jerseys designed by local artist Fox Spears, a Seattle-based member of the Karuk tribe from northwestern California — who based his designs off traditional Karuk basketry and patterns.

This season’s Indigenous People’s Night takes place next month, featuring jerseys designed by Tacoma artist Paige Pettibon, a member of the yehaw Indigenous Creative Collective who identifies as Salish. The design contains a four-direction medicine wheel — highlighting the importance of holistic medicine coming from each direction in Indigenous culture and four as a sacred number.

The Kraken have also partnered with the Bristol Bay Native Corporation in Alaska on hockey camps there for young players that wouldn’t otherwise have a chance to play. The team is also promoting the Bristol Bay region and culture locally by representing it on hundreds of TV screens throughout Climate Pledge, on the arena’s LED rings and its main scoreboards.

And the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe’s casino became an official team partner and sponsor three years ago.

Advertising

Not that any of that factored into the music decision by Kraken players, most of whom knew the song only from “Guardians of the Galaxy,” if at all. Even Eberle has limited Redbone knowledge.

“I’m a big music guy. I know who they are, obviously,” he said. “But other than that song, I couldn’t name any other one.”

Still, that song got Redbone quite far. Lolly Vegas died in 2010 after a bout with lung cancer, but his brother, 81-year-old Pat, lives on as the group’s surviving founding member and is still recording songs and performing.

The song has been used in a handful of TV commercials, and the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment released a new Indigenous-themed music video for it two years ago.

In an interview at the time, Pat Vegas explained why a video was made decades after the song’s release.

“Back then, we did what we had to do onstage to show our heritage. We were always fighting for recognition through our music,” Vegas told Indian Country Today website. “Bringing our sound and our culture was the way to fight the good fight. The song has a deeper meaning of a spiritual, religious and universal love. When we say in the song, ‘Come and get your love, get it from the main vine,’ that connects to Mother Earth. We are all longing for love.”

For the Kraken, the song for now is connecting merely to on-ice victory.

But given their recent winning performances, “Come and Get Your Love” seems destined to get plenty more celebratory airplay. And enough added attention to perhaps help the team make an even deeper community impact beyond those dressing-room walls.