In their inaugural season, the Coachella Valley Firebirds – top affiliate of the Seattle Kraken – are headed to the league championship series.

With Monday night’s 4-3 victory, Coachella Valley finished off the Milwaukee Admirals in six games and secured a Western Conference championship. It’s the first team to reach the Calder Cup Finals in its first season since 2010, when the Hershey Bears beat the newly formed Texas Stars.

Coachella Valley’s best-of-seven series against the Bears, who have played in the American Hockey League since 1938 and own a league-high 11 titles, will begin at home on Thursday. Hershey is the Washington Capitals’ affiliate.

On Tuesday, the AHL playoffs’ top five scorers were all Firebirds, with rookie defenseman Ryker Evans (three goals, 13 assists) in the bunch. He’s tied with Alexander True (six goals, 10 assists), trailing Cameron Hughes (17 assists) and Max McCormick (12 goals, 10 assists). Right winger Kole Lind is the playoff scoring leader with seven goals and 16 assists.

The AHL is one rung below the NHL and many of the Kraken’s top prospects are on the Firebirds’ roster. Here’s how some of Seattle’s draft picks, plus a few veterans who spent time with the big club during the 2022-23 season, have fared during this deep playoff run.

Joey Daccord

Daccord has been the playoff go-to in net, earning the decision in all 19 playoff games for the Firebirds. He has a 2.37 goals-against average and .924 save percentage with a 33-save shutout on May 5. Naturally, the roving, home-run-pass launching 26-year-old goalie has an assist as well.

Daccord made 60 saves in a May 15, Game 3 win against the Calgary Wranglers, a triple-overtime thriller. Evans scored 11:22 into 3OT to end it.

Shane Wright

After his Windsor Spitfires were swept out of the Ontario Hockey League playoffs, Wright returned to Coachella Valley, where he spent five games on a conditioning stint in December before leading Team Canada to World Juniors gold.

He has two goals and four assists while appearing in all but two playoff games for Coachella Valley. He scored the lone goal in Game 3 against Milwaukee, a 3-1 Firebirds loss, and the second goal of a first-round, 5-1 win over the Tucson Roadrunners.

Tye Kartye

Kartye, 22, was the Kraken’s postseason surprise, making his NHL debut during the first-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche. He slotted in for injured 40-goal scorer Jared McCann on Seattle’s top line and scored in his first game, then added two more goals. He remained in the lineup and alongside Matty Beniers and Jordan Eberle even after McCann returned.

After he finished out the NHL playoffs, Seattle reassigned him to the AHL, where he was the rookie of the year in 2022-23.

Kartye has seven points in 11 games and scored twice in the clinching game against Milwaukee.

Former Kraken backup goaltender Chris Driedger was reassigned with Kartye on May 17. Driedger’s fall and winter were spent recovering from offseason knee surgery, and his only pro action of 2022-23 was spent with the Firebirds, as he went 9-4 with Coachella Valley after clearing waivers. Driedger served as the third-string goalie for the Kraken during their playoff run, taking part in practices and warmups, then went back down to the AHL. He has not appeared in a Firebirds playoff game.

John Hayden

Hayden started the season with Coachella Valley, but was one of the Kraken’s go-to recalls when a forward was injured or they needed to insert some grit into the lineup. Hayden himself was injured during a fight in Seattle and had surgery for a lower-body issue March 20. He was ruled out for the rest of the regular season.

But Hayden cleared waivers and rejoined the Firebirds on May 30, jumping right back into the lineup for Game 4 against Milwaukee. He’s appeared in the past three Firebirds games and assisted on Kartye’s second-period goal Monday night.

Jesper Froden

Froden was recalled from Coachella Valley for his Kraken debut in late February and went on to appear in 13 more NHL games. He played in one Kraken postseason game but stayed with the team throughout the run as a black ace, or reserve player.

Froden was returned to Coachella Valley and has scored twice on just nine shots on goal through eight Firebirds playoff games.

Gustav Olofsson

Like Hayden, who saw limited time with the Kraken this season before sustaining a long-term injury, Olofsson returned for just four regular-season games in 2023 but went on to appear in every playoff contest. The defenseman has three goals and two assists through 19 games.

David Goyette

The second-round pick became the second player from the 2022 draft class to sign with the Kraken on April 10 after spending the 2022-23 season with the Sudbury Wolves of the OHL. He registered assists in his first two AHL playoff games and played in seven total during the first three rounds, but hasn’t been in the lineup since May 12.

Jagger Firkus

Forward Firkus’ two-way, three-year contract ($950,000 AAV) with the Kraken was announced April 27, three days before his lone appearance with the Firebirds. The 2022 second-round draft pick played April 30 against the Colorado Eagles.

Jacob Melanson

The 2021 fifth-rounder’s playoff introduction was a memorable one – that 3OT win against Calgary. That remains his only game of the 2023 postseason.

Calder Cup Finals Schedule

Game 1 at Coachella Valley – Thursday, June 8, 7 p.m.

Game 2 at Coachella Valley – Saturday, June 10, 7 p.m.

Game 3 at Hershey – Tuesday, June 13, 4 p.m.

Game 4 at Hershey – Thursday, June 15, 4 p.m.

*Game 5 at Hershey – Saturday, June 17 at 4 p.m.

*Game 6 at Coachella Valley – Monday, June 19 at 7 p.m.

*Game 7 at Coachella Valley – Wednesday, June 21 at 7 p.m.

*if necessary